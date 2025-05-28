Stoned on Citrus: Out of Office Blood Orange Gummies Review

Did you eat your fruit today? No worries if not, because I have these super juicy and fruity THC gummies you can try instead. Just kidding, please eat real fruit.

The Out of Office Blood Orange THC Gummies are oozing with sweet citrus flavor and deliver that sweet-spot high that is effortless to enjoy. No anxiety, no crazy come-ups, no icky hemp flavor — just delicious gummies and a high I could vibe with for hours.

So yes, eat your daily fruits, but when you leave the office, dose yourself with one of these orange-y delights.

Blood Orange Blast

The blood orange flavor here is working overtime (even though it’s out of the office). These gummies have an exceptional flavor, rivaling the first sip of a can of Sunkist, with a sugary taste and punchy orange flavor.

The gummies also have an uber-sticky, squishy texture that makes them feel extra playful. They’re soft and chewy, making them fun to eat, but if you leave them in the sun, they’d probably melt into one gooey THC glob of orangeness, so I recommend keeping them in the fridge.

Feelin’ It

A lot of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC gummies come with low doses, which are wonderful for a light buzz, but boring for people looking to fly to Cloud Nine. These contain 10mg THC and 45mg CBD, delivering a strong dose of psychoactive effects along with a tension-releasing vibe.

One of these is enough to get the average Joe lifted, and two or three is sure to have veteran stoners feeling good. I adore this THC:CBD ratio, as it’s generous on the calming CBD without being too stingy on the THC. So I can feel relaxed without falling asleep before the fun high hits.

Feelin’ What?

The high from the Out of Office Blood Orange Gummies is mellow without being sleepy. These gummies complemented whatever I was doing — two before bed had me in dreamland within minutes, but two before walking the dog had me feeling floaty and light.

I didn’t experience any of the sillier vibes, like intense giggles or munchies, but there was also no paranoia or anxiety. Instead, they gave me a straightforward high that kept me functional but oh-so-cool.

They’re my new go-to for getting a little toasted before a concert or mini golf, because they’re calming without being a one-way ticket to sleepytown. And the slow come-up and come-down mean they deliver a soft peak and an easygoing ride. Overall, the effects last around five or six hours, and take less than an hour to kick in.

Orange That Isn’t Overpriced

While I wouldn’t call these gummies a “steal,” the price didn’t knock me off my feet. SOUL always has deals going on, so these can cost between $50 and $75, coming out to around $2 per gummy. Normally, this would be too pricey for me, but that 10mg THC dose makes these worth it.

The ample THC and CBD mean I can feel hazily happy after just one or two. And for those still getting their THC tolerance up, one is all you need for that orbiting-the-moon kind of energy.

The Out of Office Aura

SOUL’s Out of Office product collection speaks to me. The ombre sunset, the groovy, 1960s-inspired font, and the minimalist package designs are the type of cannabis aesthetics I can get on board with.

The brand finds the perfect compromise between casual, stoner vibes and overly formal aesthetics. I don’t need my edibles to be called “Face-Melting Zombie Gummies” and show a legion of high monsters. But I also don’t want packaging that looks stuffy and hoity-toity. The hippie vibes of Out of Office products strike a brilliant balance that makes them inviting but also chic.

Fight Scurvy, Get Stoned

Okay, maybe there’s not enough Vitamin C in these to fight off scurvy, but the bold orange flavor feels like I’m getting my daily dose of fruit.

These are ranking high on my list of THC gummies. The playful texture, vibrant flavor, and balanced high check off all the right boxes. I think SOUL just gets it. They get what THC fiends and CBD fans are looking for, and that’s a consistent sensation and mouthwatering flavor.

So, whether you’re heading out for six months at sea or just to your bestie’s house to watch Severance, you need these orange goodies.

Sink Your Teeth Into These Juicy Recommendations

If you love the sound of the juicy orange flavor but want to try something else, I’m also loving these other fruity gummies:

SOUL’s Out of Office Raspberry Gummies offer a much lower dose than the Blood Orange, with just 1.5mg THC and 15mg CBD, ideal for newbies or anyone looking for a very light dose.

Kush Queen’s Strawberry Delta-9 THC Gummies have 8mg THC and 12mg CBD per gummy, for a well-balanced high. They’re weaker than the Blood Orange gummies, but offer a similar high and rich flavor profile.

If you want the relaxing effects without the high, Cheef Botanicals makes these Watermelon OG THCa Gummies, which are not psychoactive, but they can create a soothing feeling, similar to CBD on its own.