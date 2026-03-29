OJ Da Juiceman Rushed to the Hospital for Medical Emergency While in Police Custody

OJ Da Juiceman has experienced a lot of turbulence in his life lately. In a report from TMZ, his representatives argued that he was wrongly arrested by the police. As a result, it caused him to suffer a “serious medical emergency” in relation to his diabetes. “While in custody, OJ suffered a serious medical episode related to his Type 1 diabetes on March 21 and required emergency treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital. His health and safety should never have been put at risk in this way,” his team told the outlet.

OJ Da Juiceman was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun at a state trooper several times. According to the report, OJ was tailgating the officer and honking his horn repeatedly. Then, he drove around him, pointed his gun at the trooper, and sped through traffic right after. Each time the state trooper caught up, the rapper allegedly pointed his gun again.

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However, TMZ also reported that a woman defended OJ Da Juiceman in a sworn affidavit. In the claim, she suggested that the legendary Atlanta artist wasn’t driving the vehicle at all. She insists that OJ only rented the car for her and she let another man drive the vehicle instead. As a result, she doesn’t believe the police arrested the right person.

OJ Da Juiceman Suffers Health Issues Due to Diabetes in Police Custody

This line of reasoning lines up with the thinking of OJ’s team. His manager claimed that the police know who truly drove the car and pointed the gun and that they’re moving forward with charging OJ Da Juiceman anyway.

“OJ has suffered real professional and financial harm, including missed performances and disruptions tied to the release of his latest project, R&B Juice 2, alongside Chester and Zaytoven. We expect this situation to be corrected—and corrected quickly,” his team told TMZ. “If it is not, his management and legal team are fully prepared to take swift and aggressive action to protect his rights, including pursuing all available legal remedies.”

OJ Da Juiceman currently suffers from Type 1 diabetes after being diagnosed with Type 2 in 2008. In a conversation on No Jumper, he recalled losing a ton of weight from throwing up all the time in the hospital. “It got to the point where I’m throwing up nothing, like black stuff, yellow stuff [and] my stomach lining. I can’t stop pissing… I’m super dehydrated, I can drink two bottles of water right now and [be] back dehydrated,” he said on the podcast.