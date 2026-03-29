Billie Eilish’s Stalker Killed in Sudden Train Accident

Billie Eilish’s stalker Prenell Rousseau has died after being killed by a train in Long Island, New York. An LIRR train hit him in the village of Westbury around 5:38 a.m. According to the New York Post, law enforcement believes Rousseau was jogging “on or near” the train tracks. All signs point towards the death being completely accidental.

Rousseau began stalking Billie Eilish back in 2020 at her family’s home in Los Angeles. The first time he appeared, he persistently rang the doorbell until Eilish’s father spoke through the surveillance camera. Despite telling the stalker that he had the wrong house, he wouldn’t be deterred. He eventually came back later that evening even after Billie Eilish and her family brought out their private security.

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According to court documents, Rousseau read a book on their front porch and loitered, muttering to himself in between. Additionally, he didn’t adhere to any pandemic protocols, showing up without a mask and touching their property without gloves on. Eventually, the authorities got involved after his several appearances and the 30-year-old never became a problem again. The “Ocean Eyes” crooner ended up receiving a three-year restraining order against Prenell Rousseau afterwards.

The Stalker of Billie Eilish Was Killed After Being Struck by a Train

Unfortunately, this isn’t Eilish’s only brush with strange stalkers. In a 2023 report from the LA Times, she also obtained another restraining order against 53-year-old Shawn Christopher McIntyre. Over the course of a couple of months, he sent hundreds of messages to her and her family, obsessing in love towards her and violent threats towards her brother Finneas.

At one point, McIntyre pinpointed her address and acted in a similar manner to Prenell Rousseau. “I received a notification that someone was outside my residence and had rung the intercom bell several times,” Billie Eilish wrote in the filing obtained by the LA Times. “I was able to view a camera capturing the outside of my home, which showed the individual wandering around in front of the driveway gate of my residence, speaking into his phone, and eventually sitting down in front of the gate of my residence.”

Given that he found her address, Billie Eilish worried that McIntyre would also find her brother’s and her close friend Zoe Donahoe’s homes too. The court ordered the stalker to keep 100 yards away from the singer, her family, and her friend Zoe.