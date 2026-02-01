Best Cannabis Products For Anxious Feels and Stressful Days

I’m not going to get into the countless reasons we all have to be stressed and overwhelmed. And I’m certainly not going to hit you with some BS “don’t worry, be happy” mantra, because life isn’t that easy. If you’re anxious and stressed out from work, the state of the world, the laundry you haven’t folded, or whatever else, these goodies might help.

These are my favorite cannabis products for anxiety and stress—from seltzers you should crack open the moment you get home to gummies you can dose yourself with in the morning. With CBD in the mix and soothing, sweet flavors, these prerolls, drinks, vapes, and gummies can give you the relief you need from daily worries.

Best Cannabis Products For Stress at a Glance

Best for Nuclear-Level Stress Relief: Diet Smoke Gelato 33 Prerolls

Gelato 33 is the kind of strain that picks you up and drops you in your own little heaven, where there’s no work or worries. These prerolls are potent, so I recommend saving them for your very worst days. Or just Mondays. That works too.

With roughly 30-35% Delta-9 THC and a solid dose of CBD, these fatties are sure to help you sink into your couch and feel at peace. The creamy, sugary flavor and soft smoke don’t hurt the vibe either, making for a dessert-like experience that you deserve after a tough day.

Best Daytime Calm Without the Fog: Mr. Moxey’s Zen Gummies

Mr. Moxey’s makes six different gummy formulas, but when you need to let that stress go, the Zen formula is the obvious choice. Each gummy contains 1mg THC and 40mg CBD, so you’ll be bathed in a wave of soothing CBD.

Since these only have 1mg THC, you’re probably okay to take them during the day and still be perfectly functional. But to really relax, I recommend taking two or three gummies at once for a little high and full-on stress relief. Honorable mention goes to the Relax gummies, which contain 5mg THC and 10mg CBD, for a higher high but lighter CBD dose.

Best for Forgetting What You Were Even Stressed AbouT: Koi Slurricane Vape

This vape is as indica-y as indicas get. It’s quite a strong concentrate, so newbies should proceed with caution. A few rips of this and you’ll feel your whole body release tension, and your mind will drift off to a hazy land of giggles.

This is the best kind of cannabis product for stress if you want to completely forget what you were stressed about. It’s not right for relieving stress during your workday, so save it for leisure time. The taste is supremely grape-y, so dive into the berry flavor and just chill out.

Best ‘I’m Officially Off the Clock’ Beverage: SOUL Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime Drink

This is my personal favorite cannabis product for stressful days. It’s not just that the Delta-9 THC and double dose of CBD help me relax; it’s also the soothing, summery flavor profile. You can get these in three dosage options: 2mg THC and 5mg CBD, 5mg THC and 10mg CBD, or 10mg THC and 20mg CBD.

Choose the right dosage for you depending on your preferences and tolerance. I adore the 10mg, but I have a higher tolerance. The watery cucumber, sweet melon, and zesty lime flavor come together for a mojito-like taste that absolutely signals to your body that you’re off the clock, or “out of the office.”

Best Low-Key Smoke for Gentle Grounding: Cheech+Chong Huckleberry and OG Kush Prerolls

The Huckleberry and OG Kush Prerolls are ideal for people who find the act of smoking to be quite relaxing. You can enjoy the heavy berry flavor with undercurrents of earth and wood, plus notes of pine and herb. It’s complex, but also simple in its grounding effects. It’s like a warm cup of blackberry tea, but for your lungs.

The smoke is also thick and rich but not harsh, making it easy to face the joint yourself. I know that might sound like a lot, but these are low-potency, with around 10% THC, so moderate users will find these to be a mild and manageable product.

Best Stress Relief You Can Still Function On: Mood Triple Zzz Vape

If you want to relieve stress without being totally stoned, I recommend this Mood vape formulated for nighttime. The concentrate contains a hero dose of Delta-8 THC and plenty of CBD. The ratio is about 60% THC and 15% CBD. Since Delta-8 is significantly weaker than Delta-9 THC, you won’t feel as hazy as you might with other products.

Instead, this puts you in a better mood and offers some release from muscle tensions and mental stress. It’s the kind of cannabis product for stress that you might be able to use during the day and at work if you have a decent tolerance. The Earl Grey-like flavor profile also creates a calming sensation.

Best Bedtime Chill That Still Hits: Lumi Grandaddy Sour OG Gummies

These gummies combine terpenes from three of the most relaxing marijuana strains: Granddaddy Purple, Sour Diesel, and OG Kush. Together, these iconic indicas make for a gummy that is pure chill. It offers a head and body high that can put you to sleep or just help you forget about how awful your boss is.

The strong berry flavor has a decadence that tells your body it’s time to indulge and forget about your responsibilities for a bit. Each gummy contains 5mg Delta-9 THC, and thanks to the added terpenes and CBD, these are fairly strong, even compared to other 5mg gummies.

Best THC-Free Stress Reset for Brutal Workdays: Mood Pure Relief CBD Gummies

If you’re not interested in getting high, the best option is CBD gummies. The Mood CBD gummies are no joke. Each gummy can contain 500mg or 1,000mg, depending on which dosage option you choose. Again, that’s per gummy, so you’re getting a macrodose of CBD that’s sure to help you unclench your jaw, drop your shoulders, and unfurrow your brow.

The CBD isolate formula has no THC at all, so you don’t need to worry about any hints of a high, making these marvelous for your toughest workdays. If you’re not used to CBD or cannabis in general, I recommend starting with the lower dose or just half a gummy, as this high dose could make you tired.

Best Social Sipper for Taking the Edge OfF: Summit THC Seltzer

The Summit seltzers contain 5mg Delta-9 THC each, plus a double dose of 10mg CBD. They’re a wonderful THC seltzer for the end of your day or your week, because they feel like a fun adult drink, but aren’t too strong. It’s not enough to make the average person feel paranoid or anxious, so you can drink a few and stay feelin’ fine.

You can pick from two flavors (although I recommend getting the variety pack so you can try both), which are Orange Passionfruit and Blueberry Pomegranate. These are a fizzy, juicy treat that takes the edge off and replaces it with a gentle buzz.