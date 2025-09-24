The Very Best Cannabis Vapes: From Sweet to Sneaky and Everything Between

They’re small, they’re sneaky, and they’re surprisingly affordable. Cannabis vapes are one of the most common ways people get high these days, leaving joints and bongs at home and taking vapes out and about. These small devices, whether it’s a disposable or a replaceable cartridge, are convenient and a breeze to use. No packing bowls or cleaning up ashtrays or rolling wonky blunts. All it takes to toke is the press of a button.

I tested a wide range of vapes to find the most delectable options, from classic THCa vapes to funky HHC vapes and beyond. These are the ones that made the top of my list based on the formula, high, flavor, and design (because we love a discreet vape). Whatever flavor, strain, or vape type you like, you’ll find a stellar option on this list.

Overview of the Best Vapes

Best THCa Vape: Mood Sour Diesel THCa Vape

Courtesy of author

Sour Diesel is an iconic strain, and with the Mood Sour Diesel THCa Vape, you can take it with you wherever you go.

Mood’s tiny vape packs a punch, with 50% THCa that creates an invigorating feel that is definitely sativa. It’s an energizing sensation that helps you come out of your shell. If you’re being dragged to a trivia night or football game where you’re afraid of being awkward, take this with you. The high helps you be social and comfortable, so you can be an extrovert for a little while.

The flavor stays true to the Sour Diesel flower, with a gassy and punchy taste. You get a skunky and chemical-like taste, which at face value sounds awful, but if you know Sour Diesel, you know it’s good. It has a robustness that’s enticing. In this vape, the intensity of the flavors is dialed down, so it might be more palatable for people who find Sour Diesel flower to be too much.

Mood makes its disposable vapes slim and sleek, so you can hide them just about anywhere — bag, bra, pocket, etc. — so you can get high wherever you go. The simple design, with a small LED screen, makes it wonderfully discreet, so you won’t out yourself as a stoner when you need a puff in the middle of the day.

Read my full review here: The THCa Vape That Takes You From Hermit to Happy Human

Best THCa Diamonds Vape: Koi Baja Blast THCa Diamonds Vape

Courtesy of author

The Koi Baja Blast THCa Diamonds Vape is a powerful vape that delivers the refreshing flavor of your favorite Taco Bell drink.

Made with THCa diamonds, the high from this disposable vape is no joke. It features a combination of liquid THCa diamonds, Delta-8 THC, and THCP, creating a fast-hitting and insane high that’s nothing but wonderful. Be ready for the giggles and a talkative mood. I don’t recommend it if you have anything important to do. But if you’re trying to have a blast doing nothing with your best friend, you can laugh your ass off at anything with this.

Baja Blast flower isn’t super mainstream, but this vape proves that it’s a must-try strain. It’s like a tropical breeze and an icy cold drink, but it’s a vape. Hints of marshmallow and sugar make it a sweet treat that slides down your throat like ice cream. The natural terpenes introduced into the concentrate mimic the drink (and strain) perfectly. A few hits of this might be a better pairing for a Crunch Wrap Supreme than the actual Baja Blast.

The vape has a chunkier design than the skinny pens you see. With a bright turquoise mouthpiece and handy LED screen, the disposable vape is cheerful and easy to use. It’s not the most discreet in your pocket, but it can still be hidden.

Read my full review here: Get Baja Blasted With This THCa Diamonds Vape

Courtesy of author

If you love D8, the Mood Delta-8 THC Runtz Vape is waiting for you, with a candy taste and a clear high.

Formulated with HHC, THCP, and Delta-8 THC, it creates a grounded high that still allows you to function without forgetting your name. A lot of products will leave you hazy and slow, but this one lets you keep up with the day while feeling goooood. It’s not for napping. Instead, the uplifting high is ideal for socializing and being active. Go on a run; go to a party; go get shit done. This high makes you want to focus on something; otherwise, you might get antsy.

The appropriately named strain tastes just like the Runtz candy, so it’s sugary and fruity and bright. It’ll probably make you crave candy. You get hints of apricots, berries, mangos, oranges, and plums, so there’s a little bit of everything in there. While it tastes like processed candy, the vape only contains natural terpenes — none of the synthetic stuff.

And Mood ensures its vapes are sneaky enough to take anywhere, with a lowkey design that’s comfortable to use and small enough to hide. You have to hold down on the one button to take a hit, which helps maintain battery life. The juice lasts forever, so the odds are having to recharge are low. And despite the small design, the vape is durable. I even ran one through the washer and dryer, and it came out working just fine.

Read my full review here: A Vape That Makes You the Life of the Party

Best THCP Vape: Diet Smoke Blue Dream THCP Vape Cartridge

Courtesy of author

I generally prefer cartridges over disposables, so I’m delighted to recommend the Diet Smoke Blue Dream THCP Vape Cartridge.

It contains the perfect amount of THCP to create a strong but comfortable high. Actually, it has a more complex blend of compounds, with 700mg HHC, 100mg CBG, 50mg THCP, and 50mg HHCO. But it’s one of the highest concentrations of THCP in a cart, which heavily influences the high. You get to feel relaxed but still energized, comfortable but buzzy, awake but laidback. It’s truly a dream, and offers a versatile sensation that works for all hours and all occasions. You can stay clear-headed while floating on a blue cloud of peacefulness.

While some vapes can be super fruity or punchy, the Blue Dream strain delivers a softer profile. It tastes like sweet blueberries without being too bold. Anyone who loves a lighter flavor will appreciate the airy quality of the taste, which matches the soft smoke that comes from this cart. It’s like a blue mist that swirls into your lungs, making it one of the easiest vapes to enjoy.

Unlike disposable vapes, carts don’t have a ton of room for unique design. But Diet Smoke still created something that stands out, with a clear mouthpiece that looks and feels modern. Instead of a skinny tip, the mouthpiece is the same shape as the rest of the cart and most batteries, with a funnel shape inside to channel the smoke. It’s comfortable to use and feels unique.

Read my full review here: It’s All Blue Skies With This THC Vape

Best CBD Vape: Secret Nature CBD Disposable Vapes

Courtesy of author

If you want the chill without the high, the Secret Nature CBD Disposable Vapes are the answer.

Secret Nature makes CBD disposable vapes using various strains, taking out the THC that gets you stoned, but leaving the CBD that helps you relax. You can enjoy a calming sensation while still being focused and productive. And for me, this beats out CBD gummies, which can take as long as an hour to kick in. During a stressful moment, that’s not all that helpful. A hit from one of these CBD vapes can help ease tensions within seconds. You’ll feel more at ease without any of the fog or haze that comes with a traditional high.

I got a taste of the Forbidden Fruit and Durban Poison CBD vapes — two very different strains that both delivered on taste and smoothness. What’s wonderful about Secret Nature’s CBD concentrations is that they include the natural terpenes found in these strains. If you love the strain, you’ll love the vape version. They taste just like the original strain, but come with the smoother vape smoke that’s easy to inhale. Whether you want something punchy and gassy or fruity and sweet, there’s an option.

The small and slender vape design makes it easy to hide the vape in your pocket or even the palm of your hand. You can take that soothing hit of CBD without making it obvious. The simple design doesn’t have a bright LED screen, just a small light that turns a whitish blue when you use it. The understated design has an easygoing nature to it, keeping things subtle.

Read my full review here: Enjoy Sweet Relief in Seconds With These CBD Vapes

Biggest Vape: Koi Slurricane THC Vape

Courtesy of author

For people who rip through vape after vape, buying new ones can be a chore — and expensive. The massive 5g Koi Slurricane THC Vape is big enough to keep you satisfied for quite a while.

Everyone smokes at a different pace, but even the heaviest users will get plenty of time out of this 5-gram THC vape. And it’s definitely not a weak 5g. It’s a live resin vape with THCa, THCP, Delta-8 THC, and Delta-9 THC, packing a full punch of cannabinoids. The high is delightful, making any activity relaxing and effortless. I don’t recommend this vape if you need brain power to get things done. But repetitive and somewhat mindless tasks, like folding laundry or walking the dog, become breezy and chill. The indica Slurricane concentration puts your mind and body at ease, so you can just vibe.

It’s all grape here. The vape stays true to the Slurricane flavor profile, which is berry-forward and heavy, heavy, heavy on the grape taste. If you’re not into grape, this isn’t for you. But for the grape jam and jelly lovers, this is irresistible. I’m not normally a grape girl, but it’s hard not to crave the fresh but decadent fruit flavor here.

Despite being a fat 5g vape, it’s still tiny and easy to hold in your palm. The LED screen on the side shows you the heat level (there are three options) and battery percentage. My favorite part is the soft silicone texture that feels supple on your fingertips. It makes the vape hard to put down, but with 5g of concentrate, you won’t need to put it down.

Read my full review here: A THC Vape That Makes You the Calm in the Storm

Best Tasting Vape: Tre House Texas Peach Cobbler THCa Vape

Courtesy of author

Who doesn’t love a warm peach cobbler? The Tre House Texas Peach Cobbler THCa Vape is a supremely tasty THCa vape that will make you lick your lips.

Like all things in Texas, this is a big vape. It contains 3.5g of Peach Cobbler THCa concentrate. Many vapes contain an amalgamation of THC variants and cannabinoids, but this one is straight THCa, which means you’re only getting Delta-9 THC in every hit.

This is ideal for people who don’t want to mess around with the synthetic or more modern cannabinoids, like THCP or Delta-8 THC. It’s just the good ‘ole THC we all know. It delivers that classic high, full of euphoria and calmness. Enjoy the upbeat but clear high that comes with this vape.

The high is fabulous, but the flavor is unparalleled. It has the juicy, fruity taste of peaches and other stone fruits, like apricots and nectarines, along with the warm and spicy flavors of cobbler. There are hints of cinnamon and vanilla that give it that cozy depth that reminds you have peach cobbler fresh from the oven. The smoke is also light, with an airy texture that tickles your throat, but doesn’t make you hack up a lung.

The vape has Texas-sized flavor and a Texas-sized dose of live rosin, but still comes in a small package. Its design is like a mini Geek Bar, so it’s rectangular, but has a much smaller profile. You can fit it in your pocket or your palm, keeping the juicy high on the down-low.

Read my full review here: A Peachy Keen THCa Vape for Sweet Highs

Discreet Vape: Secret Nature THCa Forbidden Fruit Vape

Courtesy of author

The Secret Nature THCa Forbidden Fruit Vape helps you keep your high a secret, so you can enjoy the sinfully fruity taste without outing yourself as a stoner.

Secret Nature’s vapes are small enough to hide in your hand or pocket or bag or wherever you need to. But with 53.5% THCa concentration, there’s nothing subtle about the strong high it brings. When the THCa is heated, it turns into Delta-9. Forbidden Fruit is an indica strain, giving you a dreamy, tingly high that is ideal for doing absolutely nothing. It’s a very grounding high, so you won’t feel sleepy, but you won’t feel energized either.

As far as fruity vapes go, this is one of the top options. It has notes of blueberries, lemons, grapes, plums, and more. You might as well be smoking a fruit salad. It’s rich and has a tropical, jungle-like vibe, delivered on large puffs of smooth smoke. And with hempy, grassy notes, it genuinely tastes like the Forbidden Fruit strain, rather than an artificial taste. Probably because it uses natural terpenes!

Secret Nature helps you keep your secrets, with a compact and covert design that’s super easy to conceal. You can hide it just about anywhere on your person and even take small rips without people noticing. Ya know, if you can hold it in your lungs long enough.

Read my full review here: Paradise Found… With This THCa Vape in Your Pocket