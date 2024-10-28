THCa vs. THC: Everything You Need to Know About Legal(ish) Weed

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Boy, oh, boy. Weed sure has gotten complicated these last years. Remember when it was all about the Black Crowes stumping for legalization and smoke-enveloped outsiders giving the finger to The Man?

Now your uncle is consuming it for “wellness,” and everybody has to dust off their high school chemistry book learnin’ to know what the hell all the footnotes mean. (Anyone remember how to do a Punnett square?) And so you’ve stumbled upon our guide here because you ran across some influencer hyping up THCa.

But what even is THCa? And how does it differ from regular THC? Perhaps the most important question of all: is THCa really legal? If you’ve been asking the (Google) gods these questions and are still seeking answers, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve put together this explainer to, well, explain all this and more (plus, I’ve also suggested a few THCa products you can buy online—there’s nothing like doing your own research).

Let’s begin by getting to the root of the matter.

What Is THCA?

THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is a chemical found in the cannabis plant. On its own, THCa (Delta 8) doesn’t have much of a psychoactive property and it won’t get you high. But heating THCa turns it into THC (Delta 9), which will get you high.

THC is the stuff that’ll send you into orbit when you smoke it as a joint or oil, or when you eat it in the form of edibles, such as Delta 9 gummies.

“THCa is real cannabis,” writes Dave Eckel, cannabis industry veteran and Northern California territory manager for Revelry Supply, who we interviewed for this article. “People think it’s a gimmick and not real flower product, but it is the precursor to Delta 9 THC.

“The THCa flower is cultivated and cured to specifically stabilize THCa before it converts to Delta 9 marijuana. They even have a few strains that have been steered and bred to exhibit certain THCa qualities.”

THCa vs. Thc: Why is THCa Legal?

The passage of the Farm Bill of 2018 removed hemp from the federal list of controlled substances, as long as it has a THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) level of 0.3% or less on a dry weight basis. This bill, in essence, federally legalized the sale and possession cannabis products reliant on THCa, which could now be classified as hemp, not marijuana. Naturally, a flood of THCa products entering the market across the U.S. soon followed.

Compare that to straight-up marijuana (THC), which is a federally controlled substance whose legality depends heavily on whichever state or locality you happen to be in.

“It’s essentially a loophole that’s being taken advantage of in all non-legal weed states. Some folks figured out that they can bypass legislation and regs on traditional cannabis, and sell this THCa product in a much looser unregulated way.

“So places like Texas, Tennessee, the Carolinas, and Wyoming are all major THCa markets. Texas has even been opening THCa clubs, just like dispensaries here in Cali. Smoke shops, gas stations and other hemp stores will carry THCa products.”

Lack of Regulation = Consume at Your Own Risk

Non-regulation has a drawback, though. You can’t be exactly sure what’s in it when you buy it. Unlike, say, a hunk of fresh salmon or a bottle of ibuprofen, the FDA doesn’t force THCa suppliers to prove the claims and contents of their product.

But, according to Eckel, “THCa products are regulated similar to legal cannabis with COAs (certificate of analysis) and other paperwork to certify and prove compliance to hemp laws,”

Even so, there are consistent reports of labeling not being on the level. This means a package of flower might have more THCa than it says it does, or it may even have a bit of THC in it without you knowing.

Buyer beware: “Most states with medical or non-medical, adult-use cannabis programs combine the amount of THC with the potential of THCA that can convert into THC to capture intoxication potential, defined as ‘total THC,’” writes the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Many hemp businesses are selling THCa hemp flower that is not labeled with total THC. These products often have a total THC concentration of 15 percent to 20 percent when smoked or vaped,” the CDC continues.

“This means that consumers might have more psychoactive or mind-altering effects than they are expecting.” So we’re in a bit of a Wild West moment with THCa right now as the old barriers of it being outlawed haven’t yet been replaced by the fences of regulation.

so what’s thca good for?

Some medical claims are that it offers anti-inflammatory and anti-nausea benefits, as well as stimulating the appetite. Lots of these studies have been done on animals, though, and so take early medical reports with a grain of salt.

Others use THCa to wean themselves off marijuana after they’ve developed a dependency, without getting high. There’s disagreement about cannabis withdrawal (like, whether it exists or not), but Harvard Health has a little to say about that: “many professionals and members of the general public may not be aware of cannabis withdrawal, potentially leading to confusion about the benefits of cannabis to treat or self-medicate symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorders.”

Think of it like a smoker’s nicotine patch. The body is still getting small amounts of its addictive element to ward off the nastier side effects of stoppage, but it comes in a less intoxicating form.

Just because it won’t get you high doesn’t mean THCa has zero risks. The CDC has this to say about it: “Smoked cannabis, regardless of how it is smoked, can harm lung tissues and cause scarring and damage to small blood vessels.”

What thca PRoducts should you buy?

Smokeable THCa flower is readily available online if you’re interested in doing your own research. Here are a few of our favorite products (but be sure to check out our complete guide to the best THCa flower).

If you want just flower bud, you can buy the creatively named Space Junkie in 4g, 7g, or 28g sizes. Depends on whether you just want to kiss the edge of space or go all the way to Mars.

Cheef Botanicals says “All of our THCa products contain 100% Farm Bill compliant THCa Hemp Flower grown and cultivated in the USA and bred by growers with decades of experience crafting iconic and potent strains.”

Prefer your THCa in something you can smoke? These pre-rolls by Cheef Botanicals offer 25.24% THCa in each hemp flower joint. You get five pre-rolls, each containing 1g of flower.

As for how it got its name, Cheef says “Sex Panther is also a visually striking strain, with its shades of lime green accented by sparkling, plump trichomes. The enticing aroma of this strain has a mix of fruity and gassy notes that make it equal parts delicious and enjoyable.”

This indica-strain flower contains 19.8% THCa, but it’s 100% natural and USA-grown. You’ve got your selection of 4g, 7g, or 28g, depending on how big of an appetite you think you might have for grape frosty.

Organically grown with non-GMO ingredients, it won’t take you but a moment to wonder how it got its name and then notice the beautiful, blue-studded clumps of flower. As Elevate puts it, Blueberry Muffin is an “indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain.”

Elevate says it should indeed offer the aroma of freshly baked muffins when smoked. You can order it in 4g or 7g jars, depending on how much THCa flower you think you’ll go through.

and if i just want to get high on delta 9?

If you live in a state where hemp-derived Delta 9 THC is legal to buy and consume, good for you. Feel free to scroll on and check out these great picks.

As for the rest of you… better luck next election cycle.

For Delta 9 veterans who know their body’s limitations, these gummies from Summit contain 15mg of Delta 9 without any CBD. New users of any THC product, including Delta 9, should stick with something else or cut up one of these gummies into a fraction.

Gluten-free and vegan, these contain no artificial dyes, coloring, or flavor, and they come in peach, green apple, and strawberry flavors. They’re dead ringers for those delicious peach ring candies, which is a plus ’cause those rule.

As Summit says, “Our Delta 9 Gummies tend to have a more energizing effect which can be ideal for active situations, creative processes, and socializing.” These made the top of our list of the best Delta 9 gummies as one of the strongest doses out there, though, so if you intend to socialize after downing one of these babies, make sure it’s with people you trust not to judge you when you go temporarily insane.

These “Strong” gummies from cbdMD contain 10mg of Delta 9 THC and 60mg of CBD per serving—enough to get you pretty damn lit. Uniquely, the subscription options comes with a 60-day money back guarantee, so if you don’t like ’em, you can get on the horn with customer service for a refund.

They’re gluten-free and vegan, although they contain corn syrup and isn’t the most natural product out there. On the other hand, all-natural, organic gummies tend to cost quite a lot more than these, which are a good value if you’re just dipping your toe into the Delta 9 waters.

Whether you’re new to weed gummies or just need a tiny boost at times to help ease you through your day (or night), these low-dose gummies from Soul contain just 1.5mg of Delta 9, which is perfect for micro-dosing.

There are three other dosage amounts if you don’t want to micro-dose, but the flavors are tied to dosage amounts. There’s raspberry, for the 1.5mg amount. Then there’s blue raspberry, watermelon, and blood orange.

If you’re interested in getting extremely chillaxed without risking an accidental (and terrifying) trip to the moon, check out our guide to the best CBD gummies.

Why not both? Blends of thca and delta 9

You can’t beat gummies if you want a quick, discrete way to get your fix of THCa. No vaporous clouds to give you away or long processes to roll up anything. Now, keep in mind that these gummies contain THCa and Delta 9 THC, so they will get you high.

Each gummy has 15mg THCA, 5mg THC-P, 125mg Delta 8 THC, and 10mg Delta 9 THC. So these might be best for those not trying to wean themselves off marijuana. Tre House says “For first-timers, we always recommend popping back a gummy, kicking your feet up, and staying in the sanctuary of your own personal palace.” Personally, for first-timers, I would recommend about a quarter of a gummy if you expect to have a relaxing time.

If you’re living in one of these legal grey areas and can only legally score THCa and Delta 8 products online, check out our roundup of the best Delta 8 gummies. The Delta 8 vs. Delta 9 question is very similar to the one we are addressing here, so make sure you check out our guide if you want to learn more.

Many users prefer consuming live resin for its lighter, cleaner flavor and smoother pull compared to the confusingly named live rosin. Sunset Sherbet contains 2g of live resin in each liquid vape pen.

There are no additives in this vape, although it does contain a blend of THCa, Delta 8, Delta 9, and THC-P, so it’s not a pure THCa pen and will get you feelin’ high.

This is a disposable vape that you can recharge until it’s depleted. That’ll take some time, though, since you can get up to 1,400 puffs out of this Southland-themed treat. But it contains THCa, Delta 8 THC, Delta 9 THC, and THC-P, so this pen, too, will get you high.

Live rosin is a concentrate made from flash-frozen cannabis that some people prefer for its richer flavor compared to live resin. There are no additives in Texas Peach Cobbler, and each pen comes with 3.5g of live rosin THCa.