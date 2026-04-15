20 Days of 420: Diet Smoke’s Quality Lemon Super Haze 1g Vape Cart That Helps You Get Through Your To-Do List

The five day countdown to 4/20 starts now and I feel like I’m scrambling to get things ready like it’s the holiday season. Well, it is my holiday season. Sometimes I have to take a step back and take a second, and I can typically do that with a quick vape hit. It has to be a puff of something that won’t put me to sleep though. So this Lemon Super Haze 1g vape cart from Diet Smoke is getting me by in between my tasks.

I’ve got a massive to-do list to get through, and a terpinolene- and limonene-forward, sativa-dominant strain like this keeps me moving without feeling hazy. Lemon Super Haze is more popularly known as Super Lemon Haze, and is a cross of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze. And with a name like that, its smell and flavor is citrusy, minty, and piney.

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Why This Product Stands Out: A lot of vape carts are drowning each other out, but this one stands out for how clean the oil looks. It’s a nice, light color—not dark or murky—which usually tells me it’s been processed well.

This strain is also very unique since some batches can be heavier than others, while some maintain that traditional sativa energy. This can be due to one side of the lineage dominating over the other, so keep that in mind when buying sativa-dominant hybrid products that are crossed with very heavy indicas like Skunk OG.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.