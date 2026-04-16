20 Days of 420: Cherry Kush THCa Flower From Secret Nature for Its True-to-Strain Experience

As y’all can tell, I love the cherry vibes, so I’m smoking on some Cherry Kush from Secret Nature. This one is a cross of OG Kush and Purple Afghani—with Purple Afghani being a landrace—so you’re getting that mix of a slight heady lift with a deeper, more relaxing body effect you get with most indica landraces. The terpenes have a major role here too—myrcene brings the depth and kushy smell, caryophyllene adds that peppery nose and calming feel, and limonene brightens it up with the subtle citrus undertones.

Smoking this out of a chillum just hits different. It’s more direct without the extra airflow percs or filtration, so you really taste the flower as it is. It also slows you down a bit because you’re not ripping it back-to-back. You’re taking longer, intentional pulls. It feels closer to how this kind of hashy, Afghani-based flower was meant to be enjoyed—simple, raw, and focused on the experience. I’ll probably switch to some pre-roll cones tomorrow to finish the eighth in a couple joints. Stay tuned to see which cones I’ll be using…

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Why This Product Stands Out: A lot of flower products depend on potency alone, but this stands out for having a strong genetic backbone. That landrace influence from Purple Afghani (and partially from the OG Kush) gives it a more grounded, classic feel, while the cherry-forward terpene profile keeps it balanced. It’s a more complete, true-to-strain experience rather than just a heavy hit.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.