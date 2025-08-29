The THCa Vape That Takes You From Hermit to Happy Human

The combined characteristics of the Sour Diesel strain with the unbeatable convenience of a disposable vape is hard to resist. Mood didn’t create the first or only Sour Diesel vape, but they’ve certainly set the bar for it. In full transparency, disposable vapes aren’t usually my thing, but with a stylish, modern design and classic SD vibes, the Mood Sour Diesel THCa Vape is one of my exceptions.

Big Power in a Slim Frame

This vape contains 50% THCa and 15% CBD. THCa is the precursor to Delta-9 THC, and all it needs is a little heat to make the switch. Since THCa is heavier than THC, the final THC content is about 43.85%, which is definitely on the stronger side. You can get a 1g or 2g vape, and the latter is a slightly longer vape. Either way, these are super slim and easy to carry around.

Diesel That Fuels You, Not Your Car

Courtesy of author

Mood’s Sour Diesel THCa Vape is truly a take-on-the-go kind of product. Sour Diesel is a hybrid, but it has unapologetic sativa vibes that make it energizing. While smoking Sour Diesel flower is uplifting, the vape takes that upbeat vibe to a new level. This is all head-high. If you’re after a body high, this might not give you the sensation you want.

The cannabis concentrate delivers an invigorating feel that’s sensational for socializing, cleaning, or being creative. It’s one of my favorite strains to hit before a yoga class or hike, because it creates a slightly euphoric effect while making me perky and eager to get shit done.

However, I can’t recommend it enough for being around people. If you’re an introvert, this can help you engage in the dreaded small talk with less effort and actually feel comfortable meeting new people. If you’re more extroverted like me, get ready to befriend strangers at the bar and vibe with anyone in your vicinity.

For these reasons, it’s not my favorite solo strain. While the energizing feel can be great for solo adventures, I find myself wanting someone to chat with. But if you’re cool chatting with yourself, that works too. It’s definitely not a slow-down, nighttime strain, so if you need something sleepy for bed, there are much better indica options to explore. And I’m sure I’ll review one of those soon for you all.

Sour Diesel on Low Volume

Here’s one of the categories where vapes always leave me wanting. Compared to smoking flower, the flavor will always be more muted and mainstream. Sour Diesel flower has a distinct gassy and skunky scent and taste, with an overarching chemically profile. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s unique and memorable.

The Mood Sour Diesel Vape does have hints of this profile, with a mild skunky scent and diesel taste. But it’s a fraction of what the flower offers, which can simultaneously make it more accessible to those who don’t love SD’s typical taste, and a let-down for Sour Diesel fanatics.

It’s unclear if Mood reintroduces terpenes into the vape concentrates, and that’s not something that’s on the certificates of analysis. I’m guessing they add a little back, but don’t hold me to that; it’s a guess. I’m appreciative that the diesel flavor shows up at all, and the vape doesn’t contain any artificial flavors like mint or blueberry.

Concerning texture, the smoke from these is beautifully smooth. While the potency might not be suitable for beginners, the soft smoke definitely works for newbies. The airflow is moderate, so it’s a little difficult to take a gargantuan hit, which is also good for newbies. It keeps the hits manageable and mellow. And the funky chemical flavor that vapes can sometimes add to smoke (not the same chemically flavor that Sour Diesel naturally has) isn’t present.

As Sexy as a Vape Can Get

Courtesy of author

I can’t say enough good things about the vape design. In general, I like to discourage people from disposable vapes because they’re awful for the planet, but sometimes that’s what makes sense for people. I totally understand that. The wonderful thing about the Mood vapes is that they’re sleek and small, so they don’t use nearly as much plastic and other materials to make these compared to say, a Geek Bar. No shade, but those things are huge.

Beyond the environmental impact I like to lecture about, the compact size is amazingggg for taking it with you. Even the reusable vape batteries can be long, which makes them awkwardly stick out of your pocket, blowing up your spot to let the whole world know you’re getting high. The 1g vape is slightly longer than a credit card, with a flat and simple rectangular shape. It doesn’t create weird bulges in your pocket and can slip into the tiniest pockets, or maybe your bra — I don’t know.

Another qualm I have with disposables is the ones with massive LED display screens that you can play games on (ya, that’s a thing). Again, extra wasteful. The tiny LED screen on these devices is just to let you know the battery level and the current temperature setting. Simple!

They’re rechargeable, but I’ve yet to need to plug any of mine in since the battery life is long. You have to press the button to take a hit, rather than just inhale. That actually helps preserve the battery life, so it’s a helpful feature.

They’re also fairly durable. I accidentally ran one of my Mood vapes through the washer AND dryer. I thought it was for done-zo, but it worked just fine. Hopefully, I’m not inhaling detergent, but it seems perfectly normal and doesn’t taste weird. Not the first time I’ve laundered a vape, but this is the first to survive.

Two for One Kind of Price

At dispensaries, I usually pay about $30 for a 1g full-spectrum cartridge. These aren’t full-spectrum, but at $30 for 2g, it’s a solid deal. The 1g carts are $40, which is definitely harder to swallow, but still good for the high potency and top-quality design. You also get 15% off if you choose the subscribe and save option.

Disposable Done Right

Disposables aren’t my thing, but if I had to choose one, it’d be a Mood vape. The Mood Sour Diesel THCa Vape is a dream for people who like mild smoke and an easy-to-use device. The minimalist and functional design is perfect, and the high delivers on its Sour Diesel promises. So the next time you have a social obligation on you’re calendar that you’re not hyped about, sneak some Sour Diesel hits and you’ll be just fine.