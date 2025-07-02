What Is CBD? Everything to Know About This Popular Cannabinoid

Next to Delta-9 THC, CBD is the most talked-about cannabinoid, but there’s still a lot of confusion surrounding it. Is it psychoactive? Will it cure anxiety? Can it prevent cancer?

Let’s slow down for a minute and talk about the facts, the myths, and more. Consider this your complete guide to CBD.

What Is CBD?

CBD or cannabidiol is one of the most prevalent compounds in cannabis plants. It’s found in high concentrations, just like THC. Hemp plants typically contain high amounts of CBD and low amounts of THC, and vice versa for marijuana plants.

Does CBD Make You High?

No, CBD will not make you high the way THC will. There are often some inconsistencies around whether or not it’s “psychoactive.” If something is psychoactive, it means it affects your mind. CBD doesn’t create the intoxicating effects of THC, but it can help improve mood or reduce anxiety. So to some degree, it can affect your brain, but not in a profoundly mind-bending manner.

Think of it like this: Caffeine is a drug that affects your brain, making you feel more alert and energetic. But it doesn’t make you feel high or intoxicated. You wouldn’t be pulled over for driving while caffeinated, because it doesn’t alter your perception of reality. CBD is similar.

As a disclaimer, the laws surrounding CBD and driving are barely there, but studies show it’s generally safe. This is not me endorsing CBDing and driving; I’m just stating facts.

What Does it Do to Your Brain?

How CBD works is still somewhat of a mystery. It may activate or block cannabinoid receptors CB1 and CB2. It may also affect opioid and serotonin receptors. What does all this mean? Researchers still aren’t 100% sure, but it seems that CBD plays with the same receptors as THC; they just play different games. It’s like CBD is playing Tic Tac Toe, and THC is playing laser tag.

How Does CBD Make You Feel?

Most reports indicate that CBD can help improve mood and ease discomfort. This includes but is not limited to:

Reducing anxiety

Reducing stress

Reducing chronic pain

Reducing inflammation

Improving sleep

Improving mood

CBD sometimes comes with side effects, such as dry mouth, fatigue, diarrhea, or decreased appetite. Fatigue and drowsiness are the most common.

Is CBD Good for You?

This is a highly debated topic. Some tout CBD as a cure-all for everything from drug addiction to arthritis to cancer. Let’s be super-duper clear here; there’s no evidence that CBD can cure anything, especially not cancer.

However, research suggests that CBD has anticancer properties. In fact, the American Cancer Society says there’s evidence that points to this. At the very least, they say it can be an effective way to manage the pain associated with cancer and cancer treatments.

People use it to manage depression, anxiety disorders, and other mental conditions. It’s a common alternative to psych medications, but is not usually prescribed. Many also take CBD to reduce chronic inflammation and discomfort. Some people (like me) just take it to relax.

I can’t say CBD is good for you, but there’s little evidence that it’s bad for you. I mentioned the possible unwanted side effects. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also notes issues with liver toxicity or reproductive and developmental effects. It should not be consumed in any form by pregnant or nursing individuals. Aside from these things, many experts consider CBD a safe substance for the average person.

Should You Try CBD?

It’s important to understand that cannabis compounds affect everyone differently. What might help one person chill could make another person paranoid. When trying something new, go slow and do so in a safe, secure setting. I highly recommend your own couch.

But if you suffer from anxiety, constant stress, discomfort, insomnia, or chronic anxiety, CBD might help you. And many prefer it over traditional medications.

If you want to try CBD, here are a few products to check out:

For a straightforward dose, the SOUL CBD Gummies are perfect, giving you a broad spectrum formula that’s stellar for relaxing after a long day or putting yourself in a mellow mood before a chaotic one.

These CBDfx gummies are a full spectrum formula, so they include a small amount of THC. For most people, it’s not enough to get high, but it’s enough for a mild uplifted feeling.

If you want a topical CBD product, try Cornbread’s CBD Lotion, which is wonderful for targeting pain spots on your body, such as sore hands or an achy back.