Delta 8 THC vs. Delta 9 THC: What’s The Difference? (And What Should I Buy?)

Greek life ain’t just for college kids anymore. Even weed grew up and branched out into sororities and frats. Delta this and Delta that. For all we know they have annoying drinking songs, too, that they sing off-key and too loudly in the night.

So what is Delta 9? Is it one better than Delta 8? Is it like PlayStations, where the newer the product, the higher the number? Or is it just some wacky, science-magic trickery? Ding ding ding!

Actually, there are a few important distinctions that we’ll outline in this guide. There are major legal differences that might determine availability in your location, as well as scientific ones that will determine what kind of high you’re able to achieve. Read on to find out whether you might actually prefer Delta 8 over Delta 9 (which is rarely the case when we’re talking PlayStations). We’ll also recommend some D8 and D9 products (gummies, vapes, prerolls, even drinks) so you can do your own “research.”

what’s the difference Between Delta 8 and Delta 9 THC?

Both Delta 8 and Delta 9 are THC cannabinoid chemicals found in cannabis and hemp. Mentions of “THC” without a qualifier usually refer to Delta 9, found in higher concentrations in cannabis.

The Delta 8 you purchase is usually made in a lab from CBD from hemp plants, according to (narcs) WebMD and the FDA. “Delta 8 is often referred to as ‘marijuana lite’ or ‘diet weed,’” says WebMD, due to the fact that it tends not to get people as high as Delta 9.

According to cannabis industry veteran Dave Eckel of Revelry Supply, however, the perception that Delta 8 is a “gimmick” and “not real flower product” is actually misinformed. “The THCa flower is cultivated and cured to specifically stabilize THCa before it converts to Delta 9 Marijuana. They even have a few strains that have been steered and bred to exhibit certain THCa qualities.”

So why might growers actually be selecting for the qualities of what is commonly seen as “fake” weed? It comes down to how Delta 8 interacts with the cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system. Delta 8 binds to CB1 receptors less strongly than Delta 9, which is what causes that gentler high, according to pathology professors Prakash Nagarkatti and Mitzi Nagarkatti.

“Other common THC side effects like paranoia, anxiety, and drowsiness are also less potent with Delta 8 than Delta 9,” says WebMD. Yet Delta 8 binds as strongly to CB2 receptors as Delta 9, and CB2 receptors are those that play a role in suppressing inflammation.

Delta 8 super fans swear that it helps with pain relief and relaxation, without as strong of a high as Delta 9. But there’s not much research out there. Cycling Frog, discontinued its offering of Delta 8 products, focusing on Delta 9, because of concerns about its safety and purity (less regulation = less rigorous testing processes, in theory).

“Although Delta 8 is generally more energizing than sedating, it may not be the best choice if you have to go to work or perform some other mental task directly after using it,” says Natural Ways CBD. Make brain no work good? Sign me up, fam.

Legal, Shmegal

For a long time, the U.S. Federal government classified cannabis as a Class I drug, the most restrictive of its five categories. The Biden administration made moves this past May to downgrade it to Class III. It wouldn’t make it legal, though.

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp and removed it from categorization as a Class I drug. But it had to leave its buddy, cousin cannabis, in Federal drug jail. So now the two exist on separate sides of the prison bars.

The Delta 9 you buy can be, but is not always, extracted from cannabis, which makes it legally dubious in a nation that hasn’t legalized it but has a patchwork of states with varying levels of allowance. Forty two states, plus Puerto Rico, currently allow hemp-derived Delta 9.

Because virtually all Delta 8 on the market is manufactured from federally legal hemp, not cannabis, it lands firmly in legal territory. States still have to OK its sale, use, and possession, though. As of today, Delta 8 is legal in 22 states, plus Washington D.C.

So what gives? If Delta 8 is less potent, why are states so much slower to get behind it? Bureaucracy, when it meets public health, has never been known for its expedience (Remember 2020?). As Delta 8’s popularity is relatively recent, many states cite a lack of research that’s holding them back.

Eckel again: “It’s essentially a loophole that’s being taken advantage of in all NON legal weed states. Also because it is federally legal, hemp producers can actually write off business expenses and taxes just [like] a normal business. Which is NOT an option for those in the THC cannabis space.” Veeeeeeery interesting…

Some are looking into reports that adverse effects have been more often reported with Delta 8 than Delta 9, although they don’t quite know why yet. These effects are higher in states that prohibit marijuana use, though, so some posit the lack of regulation is the cause. On that note—here are our product recommendations!

Best Delta 8 THC Products

Cookie crunch in a vape – Tre House Live Resin Delta 8 GS Cookies Vape

Girl Scout cookies! That’s what “GS cookies” stands for. Tre House says it tastes like the popular Girl Scout Cookies Strain, but Laura, a customer reviewer, says “It tasted more like a campfire.” Nonetheless, this contains 1g of of indica, which relaxes and calms you.

Made in the U.S., Tre House says this one “will get you more lit than a street lamp!” There are also sativa and hybrid strain vapes in “green crack” and gelato, respectively. These threaded cartridges fit any common 510-threaded device.

Like a weighted blanket – Summit Delta 8 Gummies

Referring to these as an “uber-comfy weighted blanket,” Summit says their Delta 8 gummies will “wrap your body and mind into a supremely serene, dreamy state, letting you relax, unwind, and even drift off into a gentle slumber.”

Each gummy packs 25mg of Delta 8 that, according to Summit, is “rigorously-tested and Colorado-grown hemp extract.” There are no artificial dyes, coloring, or flavorings. Vegan and gluten-free, they’re available in blue raspberry, strawberry, mango, and watermelon.

Let someone else roll it – Tre House Rainbow Runtz Delta 8 Prerolls

Like to disappear in a puff of smoke but don’t like smoking liquid? These pre-rolled joints are packed with 0.5g of Delta 8 in each joint. Tre House likes to brag that these are “PERFECTLY rolled! No air pockets!”

Customers have fond reviews of them, too. “Often times I found myself enjoying the flavor and the smooth hits you can get off of them,” said one customer. “These are so mellow it’s like you’re floating on the rainbow,” said another. They just seemed to wish they got more than five.

Seltzer sipper – Mighty Kind Delta 8 Mango Seltzer

It’s harder to find a THC light seltzer that contains Delta 8 rather than the far more common Delta 9, but Mighty Kind provides 20mg of Delta 8 in each can of mango- flavored or cherry-flavor. Both contain no calories, no sugar, and no sweetener.

One reviewer, Marcy, says of Mighty Kind’s Delta 8 seltzers, “They are all delicious, they don’t have that fake sweet taste, and just one can give me a nice little buzz.” Mighty Kind also provides lab tests on its website for those unsure of Delta 8’s lack of regulation.

Mama said knock you out – Mystic Labs Delta 8 Sleep Gummies

Want to get in the mood for bed without being high as a kite? Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8, plus 5mg of CBN to relax and and calm you. Just take one about an hour before falling asleep, according to Mystic Labs.

It also includes 200mg of blend of sleep-inducing ingredients, including chamomile extract, lemon balm extract, passion flower extract, lavender extract). The downside? It includes sugar, glucose syrup, and some weird food dyes. I guess it’s what puts the “lab” in Mystic Labs.

Best delta 9 Thc Products

Powerful Delta 9 gummies – Summit Delta 9 Gummies

These gummies from Summit contain 15mg of Delta 9 without any CBD. For Delta 9 veterans who know their body’s limitations, this dosage should provide a solid hit. New users of any THC product, including Delta 9, should stick with something else or cut up one of these gummies into a fraction.

These contain no artificial dyes, coloring, or flavor, they’re vegan and gluten free, and they come in peach, green apple, and strawberry flavors. As Summit says, “Our Delta 9 Gummies tend to have a more energizing effect which can be ideal for active situations, creative processes, and socializing.”

These topped our list of the best Delta 9 gummies, which you should definitely check out if you want to learn more.

Perfect for micro doses – Soul Out of Office THC Gummies

Whether you’re new to weed gummies or just need a tiny boost at times to help ease you through your day (or night), these low-dose gummies from Soul contain just 1.5mg of Delta 9, which is perfect for micro-dosing.

There are three other dosage amounts if you don’t want to micro-dose, but the flavors are tied to dosage amounts. There’s raspberry, for the 1.5mg amount. Then there’s blue raspberry, watermelon, and blood orange.

For getting real sleepy – Five CBD Knockout Sleep Gummies

Grab one of two varieties to get yourself ready for bed. Knockout Sleep gummies (featured above), which contain 50mg of CBD to get you relaxed and calm without making you feel high as a kite, 5mg of THC to get you just a bit high, and 3mg of melatonin (a sleeping aid).

The regular Sleep gummies contain 25mg of CBD, 2mg of THC, and 3mg of melatonin. Make sure you know how your body handles melatonin and the potential risks before you commit to these.

One customer raved, “My husband has been waking up every night around 2 am to go to the bathroom and can’t go back to sleep for about 2 hours. This sleep gummie has helped him go back to sleep even after he wakes up to take a trip to the bathroom. Highly recommend!”

Sip your buzz – Cycling Frog Passionfruit THC Light Seltzer

These have only 20 calories per can and a similarly light supply of the THC, with 2mg of Delta 9 and 4mg of CBD. You can choose the “undertarget” version, with 1.5mg of Delta 9 and 2.4mg of CBD, too. If you’re interested in Cali-sober social sipping, we’ve got Cycling Frog products (and lots more) on our list of the best THC drinks. Check it out!

These have no artificial flavors or colorings, and they’re made with all-natural fruit juice. They’re vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free for the trifecta, too. There’s also lemon flavor available.

Breathe in, breathe out – CBDfx Maui Wowie Delta 9 Vape Pen

Want to smoke your Delta 9 slowly, at your leisure, rather than down it all at once like a gummy? And yet you want something that travels better than a drink. This disposable vape pen comes with 10mg of Delta 9 THC, along with 1,500mg of full-spectrum CBD.

That’s enough for 2,500 puffs. Customers rave about it’s “easy draw” and “very smooth taste.” Just remember to recharge it via the included USB-C cable when it’s low on power.

A unique flavor – Joy Organics Blackberry Lime Gummies

Strawberry this, raspberry that. These are fine flavors, but if you want something a bit more unique, try Joy Organics’ blackberry lime flavor. These come in a 10mg Delta 9 dosage, so make sure to half the gummy (or smaller) if you’re new to Delta 9 edibles. They’re gluten-free and vegan, although they do contain coconut among their natural flavorings.