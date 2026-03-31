Texas Is Banning Smokable Hemp Starting Today, But Here’s What You Can Still Buy From Texas Brand Hometown Hero

Texas’ hemp market is about to change overnight. Starting today, March 31, the state will effectively ban smokable hemp, closing the loophole that allowed THCA products to thrive in a legal gray zone. The shift comes from a new “total THC” standard, which counts THCA toward the legal limit and wipes out most inhalable products.

That leaves a much narrower lane, and brands based in Texas, like Hometown Hero, are already heading more into edibles that still fit within the rules.

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What’s Actually Being Banned

Anything that relies on heat to activate THCA into THC—like smoking, vaping, or dabbing—is effectively out:

THCA flower and pre-rolls

Disposable vapes and cartridges

Concentrates like diamonds, badder, live resin, and rosin.

If you inhale it, it’s on the way out in Texas.

Last Call: Inhalables from Hometown Hero

If you’re trying to grab inhalables before they disappear, these are products from Hometown Hero getting phased out in Texas but can still be shipped to states without similar restrictions:

Indica / Sativa / Hybrid Dab Trio

Stock up with a 6-gram bundle of THCA diamonds + live resin built around the three strain lanes: indica, sativa, and hybrid. The respective strains and effects offered are: G13 (wind down), Pink Panther (uplift), and Cereal Milk (balance out). Three free dabbing e-pipes are included for ready-to-use ease.

Amnesia Haze 5g THCA Liquid Diamond Live Resin Disposable

This is a large disposable vape containing 5 grams THCA of live resin of the sativa strain, Amnesia Haze. Known for its energizing terpene profile and bright citrus notes driven by its high limonene content. At 5 grams, this is a long-haul vape offering roughly 3,000 puffs.

Classic Cola 2g THCA Live Resin Disposable

Hometown Hero’s disposable vapes are flavor-first—as the name suggests, the flavor of this one will match the cola taste profile. This 2g THCA vape blends liquid diamonds and live resin. And while it is not strain-specific, it will come with generally relaxing effects meant for decompression, better suiteded for end-of-day use.

What to Buy Instead: Edibles

Matcha Delta-9 Live Rosin Gummies

I like when matcha is formulated into cannabis and hemp products since it provides a complementary balance of matcha’s naturally occurring caffeine with high THC content, especially in these gummies. Each sativa live rosin gummy contains 25mg THC + 10mg CBG, alongside matcha powder, making sure it fits for a balanced and functional use. This serves as a great daytime replacement for inhalables because it’s also fast acting.

Chocolate Chip THC Cookies (Half Dozen)

A high-dose 50mg THC cookie for the potency chaser and higher tolerance consumer—but don’t get too carried away, you might overdo it with how good these taste. The high will take time to come—around 2 to 3 hours to hit since it is not fast acting, but it won’t knock you to the ground if portioned and spaced out properly. If you’re a frequent inhalable consumer, this cookie might be a good alternative.

Strawberry + Banana Taffy Duo Pack

I was excited to come across this SKU because I don’t see enough taffies on the edible market. I initially thought this was a Strawberry Banana strain edible, but those are just the two flavors of the two types of taffies offered by Hometown Hero. The Strawberries & Cream flavor is indica-based, aiding in while the Banana flavor is sativa—both utilize their own live rosin to produce the taffies. These are not nano-infused like the fast acting gummies, so it will take a longer time for these taffies to kick in—approximately 2 to 3 hours.

THC Syrup (Natural Agave)

One teaspoon of this syrup is approximately 5mg THC; it can be very easy to work with if utilized properly. It is nano-infused, so the fast-acting nature of this high recreates a more session-style experience without smoking. Add this THC syrup into anything like your morning coffee or tea, or even bake with it.

What This Means Now

Any THC products you have to inhale or smoke are effectively gone in Texas.

Any THC products you can eat or drink are still available.

Texas-based brands can no longer sell inhalable THC products within the state—but for now, those same products may still be shipped to states without similar restrictions.

That likely means moving production and distribution to another state, marking a major reset in how these businesses operate.

For consumers like us, it’s an access and convenience shift. A product you enjoyed or relied on before may disappear entirely or become harder to find.

And for a brand like Hometown Hero, they’re changing their offerings in real time.