20 Days of 420: Ellora THC-Infused Spirit for Being the Smoothest Alcohol Substitute

It’s going up on a Tuesday, and this 20 mg THC spirit from Ellora is my happy hour move without the alcohol. It’s a bottled liquor alternative that you can mix into a mocktail or even get into a “take a shot” ritual, just without the burn. I’ve been doing a lime-drop-shot vibe in a double shot glass—one part Ellora, one part lime juice with some Sprite—which isn’t technically a lime drop, but it gives you that familiar flavor with the same build-up and mindset going into it. That anticipation alone makes it feel more like a real drink experience. I just forgot to salt the rim.

There’s something about bracing for a shot that gets your mind racing, and this taps into that without the harsh taste. I thought it might just be placebo at first, but the dose is real. 20mg THC hits, and it hits strong. It starts off social and uplifting, partly because of the ritual, but then settles into a more elevated, relaxed high. And if you’re not taking it as a shot, it still works as a clean liquor substitute. Think: vodka soda or even a tequila sunrise, but without the hangover. There’s also a lighter 10 mg THC per serving version if 20 mg feels like too much, and you can actually see the difference since the higher-dose version pours a bit cloudier.

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Why This Product Stands Out: Most THC drinks are made for casual sipping, as alcoholic seltzer or beer replacements. Ellora stands out because it’s designed as a true spirit alternative. You can pour, mix, or shoot it depending on the moment. The higher-dose option makes it feel closer to a real alcohol substitute, and the fact that you don’t need a chaser says everything about how smooth it goes down.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.