Delta-8 vs. Delta-9 THC: What’s the Difference? (And What’s Better?)

Cannabis loves making one tiny molecular difference feel like a full-time research project. For years, “THC” mostly meant one thing to the average weed shopper: the stuff that gets you high. Now the online hemp stores have turned that into a whole cann-acronym lesson: Delta-8, Delta-9, Delta-10, HHC, THCA, and whatever else is probably being printed on a gummy bag as we speak.

Delta-8 THC is often marketed like Delta-9’s softer hemp cousin. Some people swear it feels calmer, lighter, or less panic-inducing. Others see “hemp-derived” on the label and assume it won’t really get them high at all. But that’s where things get messy.

Videos by VICE

Delta-8 and Delta-9 are closely related cannabinoids, and both can be intoxicating. But they are not exactly the same molecule, they are not always made the same way, and they do not always live under the same rules. The difference may look and sound minimal, but it can matter a lot when you’re trying to understand the effects, the legality, and whether the product you’re buying was actually tested properly.

Photographer: Chris Roussakis/Bloomberg for Getty Images

I’ve tried many weed products, followed cannabis trends for over a decade, kept a close eye on the hemp loophole, and did my graduate studies on cannabis sciences to know when a cannabinoid is being asked to do too much. Delta-8 is doing too much. It’s a real cannabinoid, a hemp-market success story, a legal workaround, and a consumer safety question all at once.

The basic science is not actually that mysterious. Delta-9 THC is the main intoxicating cannabinoid most people associate with cannabis. Delta-8 THC is chemically similar, but slightly different in structure. That small difference can change how it interacts with the body, which is part of why Delta-8 is often described as less intense than Delta-9. But less intense does not mean non-intoxicating, risk-free, or impossible to overdo.

As Gerard Coombs Jr., CEO of Arvida Labs, a manufacturer of rare cannabinoids, explained to VICE: “Both Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC are cannabinoids that are chemically similar, but they can produce different consumer experiences. In general, many consumers describe Delta-8 products as producing less intense psychoactive effects than Delta-9 products, although individual experiences can vary significantly.”

That’s the real Delta-8 vs. Delta-9 issue. Beyond which cannabinoid is printed on the label, it’s about how strong the product is, how it was made, whether it was tested, and what it actually does once someone consumes it.

What is Delta-9 THC?

When most people say “THC,” they usually mean Delta-9 THC, the main intoxicating compound in cannabis. This is the cannabinoid most associated with the classic weed high: euphoria, altered perception, appetite changes, impaired coordination, and, depending on the person, the occasional “why did I say that in 2015?” spiral.

Delta-9 is the THC that cannabis laws, dispensary labels, drug tests, and prohibition-era panic have mostly been built around. It is also the version of THC used as the main legal measuring stick in the 2018 Farm Bill, which defined hemp in part by setting a limit of no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis.

That part is important because Delta-8’s rise is tied directly to what the law said, what it didn’t say, and what the hemp industry figured out it could do in the space between.

What is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is a closely related cannabinoid. It has the same atoms as Delta-9 THC, but those atoms are arranged slightly differently.

The main difference comes down to the placement of a double bond in the molecule. Delta-8 has that double bond in one position, and Delta-9 has it in another. That sounds like the kind of detail only a chemist could love, but small structural differences can change how a cannabinoid interacts with the body.

Dr. Codi Peterson, PharmD, a pharmacist and associate professor at UC Irvine, described to VICE that Delta-8 THC as a “close chemical cousin” of Delta-9 THC, the primary intoxicating compound in cannabis. The two molecules are almost identical, he said, but the main difference is where one chemical double bond sits: at the ninth carbon position for Delta-9, and the eighth carbon position for Delta-8. “While that may sound like a tiny difference, these small shifts in chemistry can change the drug’s shape slightly and can dictate how strongly a molecule interacts with the brain and body,” Peterson said.

Mallory Paul, Vice President at ACT LAB (analytical cannabis testing lab), explained it similarly: Delta-8 and Delta-9 “contain the exact same atoms, but those atoms are arranged slightly differently.” That slight difference affects potency, receptor binding, and ultimately the user experience.

In other words, Delta-8 is not fake THC. It is also not the same thing as Delta-9. It is a related cannabinoid whose tiny structural difference has become a massive commercial and legal headache.

Image: Ethnoherbalist.com

Does Delta-8 get you high?

Yes. Delta-8 can get you high.

This is one of the most important things for consumers to understand, because “hemp-derived” can make a product sound softer than it is. Delta-8 THC is psychoactive. It can produce intoxication. It can impair you. And it should not be treated like CBD just because it comes from hemp.

“We test this at Arvida Labs and Delta-8 THC is psychoactive,” Coombs said. “Consumers should understand that effects can vary depending on serving size, product formulation, and individual tolerance.”

Peterson was even more direct: “It is still a THC molecule. It can still impair judgment, coordination, and reaction time. It can still make someone feel high.”

Shayda Torabi, co-founder of Texas hemp retailer, RESTART, said one of the biggest misconceptions is that because Delta-8 is traditionally found in the hemp market, people assume it behaves like CBD. It does not. “CBD is non-intoxicating; Delta-8 THC can produce a high,” Torabi said. “I think it’s important for consumers to understand that ‘hemp-derived’ does not automatically mean ‘non-intoxicating.’”

So no, Delta-8 is not THC-free. It is not CBD with a buzz. It is an intoxicating cannabinoid, even if some consumers experience it differently than Delta-9.

And if you need a personal anecdote, I definitely got high when I dabbed some Delta-8. It wasn’t the same high I’d get from “regular” THC, and it even caused a slight headache. I think it’s because I dabbed too much of it.

Getty

Is Delta-8 actually milder than Delta-9?

Often, yes. But with a giant asterisk.

Many consumers describe Delta-8 as less intense than Delta-9. Some say it feels calmer, clearer, or less likely to trigger anxiety or paranoia. That is part of why it became so popular in the first place: it gave canna-curious consumers and hemp shoppers a product that seemed more approachable than traditional cannabis. But “milder” can be misleading if people hear it as “weak” or “safe no matter how much I take.”

Coombs said many consumers at his Delta-cannabinoid-focused hemp brand, Mellow Fellow, report that Delta-8 products feel less intense than Delta-9 products, but he emphasized that experiences can vary “depending on dosage, product quality and individual body chemistry.” Here are some intentionally formulated delta-8 products from Mellow Fellow:

Torabi put it this way: “Delta-8 may feel milder for some people, but it should still be treated like THC [and] not like CBD.”

Joe Gerrity, CEO and co-founder of the hemp brand, Crescent Canna, told VICE that some people call Delta-8 “diet THC,” but he thinks that oversimplifies it. “A better analogy is the difference between drinking wine and beer,” he said. “One is a bit stronger, the experience can feel slightly different, but the effect on your body is fundamentally the same.”

That’s probably the cleanest way to think about it. Delta-8 may feel gentler for some people, but it is still in the THC family. If someone takes enough of it, especially in an edible, the experience can still get very real.

How do Delta-8 and Delta-9 feel different?

There is no universal Delta-8 experience. Dose, tolerance, product format, body chemistry, and the quality of the product all matter.

Some consumers describe Delta-8 as more functional or less anxious than Delta-9. Others barely notice a difference. Some take more Delta-8 because they expect it to be weaker, then find out the edible they just took is still hitting them.

Aleksey Aronov, a nurse practitioner at Mount Sinai Health System, shared clinical insights with VICE that cannabis users often report that Delta-8 produces less anxiety, paranoia, and negative effects than Delta-9, while still producing relaxation, hunger, and euphoria. But the “milder” effect is not a guarantee, and it does not mean a product is automatically low-dose.

Torabi said she hears similar feedback from customers. Delta-9 is more likely to be described as stronger, more euphoric, and more noticeable, while Delta-8 is often described as more functional, relaxing, or less overwhelming.

Still, that depends on the person. A low-dose Delta-9 product may feel lighter than a high-dose Delta-8 product. A gummy is not safer just because the cannabinoid sounds softer. The milligrams still count.

Getty

Is Delta-8 natural, or is it made from CBD?

Both, technically. But in the commercial hemp market, the important answer is that most Delta-8 products are made through conversion.

Delta-8 does occur naturally in cannabis and hemp, but usually only in tiny amounts. You are not typically getting commercial Delta-8 gummies, vapes, or drinks because someone extracted a bunch of naturally abundant Delta-8 straight from the plant. Most of the time, commercial Delta-8 is made by chemically converting hemp-derived CBD into Delta-8 THC.

Paul said ACT LAB occasionally detects trace amounts of Delta-8 in regulated cannabis samples, usually at extremely low levels. But when it comes to commercial Delta-8 products, she said, “If you’re seeing a Delta-8 product, like a Delta-8 gummy, I would say with 99.99% confidence that it was chemically converted in the lab.”

Coombs said Delta-8 does occur naturally in cannabis and hemp in small amounts, but many Delta-8 products in the commercial hemp market are produced through conversion processes using hemp-derived cannabinoids.

That conversion story is huge in the Delta-8 market. The 2018 Farm Bill helped create a huge hemp and CBD boom. Then the CBD market became oversupplied. Delta-8 gave companies a way to turn cheap hemp-derived CBD into an intoxicating product that appeared to sit outside the Delta-9 THC limits that regulated cannabis companies had to deal with.

Getty

Delta-8 Vs Delta-9: Why does conversion chemistry matter?

Conversion chemistry matters because it is how Delta-8 exists in meaningful commercial quantities. But the conversion itself is not automatically the problem. The problem is what happens when that chemistry is done badly, cheaply, or without proper testing.

Paul explained that Delta-8 is typically formed through isomerization, which is where another cannabinoid, most commonly CBD, is chemically converted into Delta-8 THC. Commercially, that process can involve heat, acids, solvents, mixing, and processing time. Like any chemical process, it needs controls. “The concern isn’t necessarily the concept of conversion chemistry itself,” Paul said. “It’s whether those reactions are being conducted with appropriate scientific rigor, quality systems, and oversight.”

Peterson said this is where the consumer question has to shift, “Once you are chemically manipulating cannabinoids, the question has to change from ‘what does Delta-8 do and is it safe?’ to ‘what else is in the final product, and are those things safe also?’” His main concerns are unwanted byproducts, residual reagents, poor manufacturing practices, inaccurate labeling, and inconsistent testing.

Jack Sherrie, CEO of Delta, a hemp-derived THC beverage brand, explained to VICE that the controversy around Delta-8 stems from the “how,” not the “what”: how Delta-8 is derived in high concentration. Most commercial Delta-8 is converted from CBD, he said, which makes testing for residual solvents and byproducts especially important. That is the part that gets lost when Delta-8 is flattened into either “legal weed” or “sketchy gas station THC.” The real question is not only whether it was converted. It is whether the manufacturer knows what they’re doing, whether the process was cleaned up properly, and whether a reputable lab confirmed what is actually in the final product.

Is Delta-8 safe?

Not automatically.

The safety question is not “Is the Delta-8 molecule inherently dangerous?” But more like, “Was this product made cleanly, tested properly, labeled accurately, and sold through a trustworthy channel?”

Paul said “the biggest consumer-safety concern is less about Delta-8 itself and more about how many Delta-8 products are manufactured and tested.” Commercial Delta-8 is often produced through a chemical conversion process, and if that process is not done under controlled conditions, unwanted materials can remain in the finished product. That can include residual acids, solvents, reaction byproducts, heavy metals, or particulate material from processing media.

Peterson said the concern is especially sharp because the hemp market has operated with less consistent oversight than state-regulated cannabis markets. “A consumer may think they are buying a ‘hemp’ product, but they may actually be buying a THC product made through conversion chemistry, with quality-control standards that vary widely and with next-to-no regulatory oversight.”

Aronov also pointed to the lack of federal manufacturing standards, inaccurate labeling, possible contaminants, and child-appealing packaging as major concerns.

That does not mean every Delta-8 product is unsafe. It means shoppers should be more careful, not less, because Delta-8 products may not always be held to the same testing, labeling, packaging, and manufacturing standards as state-regulated cannabis products.

Are Delta-8 vapes different from gummies or drinks?

Yes. Product format matters.

A Delta-8 gummy, drink, or any other edible is processed through the digestive system. A Delta-8 vape is inhaled into the lungs. Those are very different consumption methods, which means the safety questions are different too.

With edibles and THC beverages, the big questions are dose, consistency, ingredients, onset time, and whether the product was tested for contaminants. With vapes, there are additional concerns about what happens when compounds, additives, solvents, byproducts, or hardware contaminants are heated and inhaled.

Paul said inhalation and ingestion are “fundamentally different exposure routes,” and that inhalable products raise extra concerns because the lungs are extremely sensitive. Those concerns become especially important for Delta-8 vapes, because many products are made outside tightly regulated cannabis systems.

Torabi said with vapes, the concerns are more around inhalation, hardware quality, cutting agents, residual solvents, and contaminant testing. With gummies, drinks, and edibles, the biggest concerns are dose, delayed onset, overconsumption, child-resistant packaging, and whether the product is clearly labeled.

So if a Delta-8 vape does not have a clean, current, batch-specific lab report, that is not a small missing detail. That is major red flag.

Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Why is Delta-8 legally confusing?

The legal confusion around Delta-8 starts with the 2018 Farm Bill, which federally legalized hemp and defined it around Delta-9 THC. More specifically, hemp was defined as cannabis with no more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC on a dry-weight basis.

What the Farm Bill did not clearly account for was a national market of intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids made from CBD.

Kristen Morris, special counsel at Akerman LLP, explained to VICE that the 2018 Farm Bill imposed a 0.3% Delta-9 THC limit on hemp “without addressing total THC concentrations, Delta-8 THC, or any other cannabinoid.” That left room for products derived from hemp to contain enough Delta-8 THC to produce psychoactive effects without necessarily being treated like Delta-9 cannabis.

The law also left another messy question: whether producing Delta-8 through conversion makes it “synthetically derived,” which could change how it is treated under federal controlled substance law. At the state level, Morris said, the rules are all over the place. Some states ban Delta-8 outright, while some restrict it, or even regulate it. Some have limited or no Delta-9 cannabis programs, which is part of why Delta-8 became such a major market in the first place.

Peterson called Delta-8’s popularity “a symptom of bad cannabis policy,” arguing that the 2018 Farm Bill helped create a parallel market for intoxicating cannabinoids made from hemp extracts while regulated cannabis remains federally restricted.

That gray area may not last forever. New federal hemp restrictions are scheduled to take effect in November 2026, and Morris said they are expected to significantly impact the market for Delta-8 products.

For consumers, the takeaway is not “Delta-8 is legal” or “Delta-8 is illegal.” It is that legality depends on where you are, how the product is made, how it is labeled, and how quickly the law changes.

Why did Delta-8 become so popular?

Delta-8 became popular because it hit several market needs at once.

It gave consumers in prohibition states or limited-access states a way to buy intoxicating hemp-derived products. It gave hemp companies a way to monetize excess CBD supply after the CBD boom cooled off. And it gave shoppers a THC-like option that was often marketed as milder, more approachable, or easier to get than dispensary cannabis.

Paul said Delta-8 exploded because it gave consumers access to intoxicating products in states where regulated cannabis may not have been legal or accessible, while also giving producers a way to monetize excess CBD supply.

Torabi reflected on how Delta-8 filled a real gap in states like Texas, where consumers do not have access to adult-use cannabis. She said that for many customers, Delta-8 was their first legal and approachable experience with THC.

That access aspect is major. Delta-8 did not grow only because brands found a loophole. It grew because consumers wanted cannabis-like products in places where traditional cannabis access was limited, expensive, medical-only, or politically blocked.

That does not erase the safety concerns. It just explains why the market got so big so quickly.

How do you read a Delta-8 label?

I used to work for one of the largest analytical cannabis testing labs and taught people how to read and find a certificate of analysis, or CoA. So take note.

For anyone looking at Delta-8 gummies, drinks, vapes, or other hemp-derived THC products, the first move is to find the summarized lab result in label-form on the packaging. But not all hemp brands have that, so you’ll have to dig for the actual lab report on the brand’s website. Not just the front label. Not just the QR code. The actual batch-specific CoA that matches the product in your hand.

Look for:

Delta-8 THC per serving: how much Delta-8 is actually in the product.

Delta-9 THC per serving/package: whether the product also contains Delta-9 THC.

Full cannabinoid panel: what other cannabinoids are present in percentage format.

Batch number and testing date: whether the CoA actually matches the product.

Residual solvent testing: especially important for converted cannabinoids.

Heavy metals: contaminants that should not be in the final product.

Pesticides and microbial testing: mold, bacteria, and other safety screens.

ISO-accredited lab: a stronger sign that the testing lab has validated methods and quality systems.

Paul said consumers should make sure the CoA actually matches the product they are holding, because QR codes on the product packaging can sometimes lead to outdated reports, generic reports, or testing from a completely different batch.

Coombs urges that consumers should look for “batch-specific testing information from reputable third-party laboratories, including cannabinoid content and product identification details.”

Some brands and products don’t get tested for everything you need to look for, and Torabi calls it out, “If a brand cannot provide a COA, if the COA is missing key information, or if the batch number does not match the product, that is a red flag.”

That’s the part that feels most honest. If a brand wants you to trust its Delta-8 product, the lab report should not be harder to find than the “add to cart” button.

Delta-8 products you can trust

Here are all different kinds of Delta-8 products with CoAs available:

What do consumers get wrong about Delta-8?

The biggest misconception is that Delta-8 means “won’t get you high.” It will.

Delta-8 may feel milder than Delta-9 for some consumers, but it is still psychoactive. It can still impair you. It can still be too strong if the dose is too high, especially in edible form.

Another misconception is that Delta-8 is automatically dirty, synthetic, or made in the sketchiest possible way. Paul said that is not quite fair either. Chemical conversion is used across many industries, including pharmaceuticals. The concern is not the existence of chemistry; it is whether the chemistry is done responsibly and under proper controls.

Peterson made a similar point. “I do not think Delta-8 should be discussed as ‘fake weed’ or ‘weed-light,’ nor should it be equated with powerful synthetic drugs like Spice or K2,” he said. “That oversimplifies the chemistry and confuses the public.”

But, he added, it also should not be casually marketed as hemp in a way that implies it is non-intoxicating or low-risk.

The better rule is: don’t panic-buy it, don’t fear it automatically, and definitely don’t assume “hemp-derived” means harmless. Read the label, check the COA, and treat Delta-8 like an intoxicating THC product.

Shop smarter for Delta-8 and Delta-9

Delta-8 and Delta-9 are not the same thing, but they are closely connected. Delta-9 is the THC most people already know. Delta-8 is a related intoxicating cannabinoid that often shows up in hemp-derived products because of how the hemp market and cannabis law evolved.

For some consumers, Delta-8 may feel gentler than Delta-9. For others, the difference may be less obvious. Either way, “milder” does not mean “non-intoxicating,” and “hemp-derived” does not automatically mean “safe.”

The easiest way to think about it is this: Delta-8 is a real THC molecule sitting inside a messy marketplace. Before buying it, check the lab report, look at the dose, understand the product format, and make sure the brand is clear about testing, ingredients, and intended use.