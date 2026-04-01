This WrestleMania 42 Match Will Finally Snap Multiple Mania Droughts

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be defended in a fatal four-way at WrestleMania 42. Nia Jax and Lash Legend—the current champions—are facing off against three teams they’ve been feuding with on and off for months.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, the former champions, are getting yet another shot at gold. Their most recent attempt to win the titles back ended in a disqualification at the hands of Brie Bella. Surprisingly, this is Bliss’ first WrestleMania in six years. She last competed at the 2020 event, held at an empty WWE Performance Center.

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Nikki and Brie Bella look to cement themselves in the history books as WWE Hall of Famers and Women’s Tag Team Champions. During their peak, there wasn’t a women’s tag division, let alone a title for it. Their involvement marks their first WrestleMania tag team match in 14 years. Nikki suffered an injury in their match against Flair and Bliss last Friday night. She has been spotted wearing a walking boot. However, with the match confirmed, it’s clear WWE expects her to be cleared before WrestleMania on April 18-19.

Lastly, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria have been in the mix too, with a match on WWE Raw this week. Unfortunately, it ended in DQ thanks to both the Bella Twins and Flair/Bliss. Bayley was unable to compete at last year’s event for the titles.

This Women's Tag Team Championship Match has turned into TOTAL CHAOS!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GH3ZZ1Q0En — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2026

WrestleMania 42 Card

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a Ladder Match for the Men’s Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men’s United States Championship

The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

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