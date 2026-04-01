WWE Paid Kim Kardashian an Absurd Amount for Her WrestleMania 24 Appearance

WWE is no stranger to bridging pop culture to the professional wrestling atmosphere. While they’ve had success with appearances from Snooki, Bad Bunny, Cyndi Lauper, and Mike Tyson, among others, they’ve had their fair share of fails, too.

At WWE WrestleMania 24, Kim Kardashian helped announce the special attendance number. She fumbled through it and the moment is one forgotten by most fans. That was her only appearance in the WWE. According to Jonathan Coachman, Kardashian was allegedly paid $25k for the appearance.

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Kim Kardashian got 5 figure payday from WWE for Her WrestleMania 24 Gig

“2008, my last WrestleMania, Kim Kardashian was just becoming big, and I remember we paid her $25,000 to come out at what’s the Citrus Bowl in Orlando and announce the attendance,” said Coachman on the Coach & Bro Podcast.

“Do you know that she could not remember the number and had to write it on a card, and it sounded a little something like this. ‘Hello, Orlando, uh, well, new record 60…’ Oh, it was brutal.”

At the time, the “Hostess with the Mostess” was just beginning her Hollywood career. After spending time as Paris Hilton’s assistant, Kardashian rose to prominence on the hit reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The series spawned several spin-offs and later launched the entrepreneurial careers of the sisters, including Kim. Now she’s one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood.

The biggest matches happening at WrestleMania 42

This year, the two-night WrestleMania will be hosted by a beloved recently retired star. Over the course of the weekend, CM Punk will face Roman Reigns for the second time ever, and Randy Orton will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Additionally, a four-way for the Women’s Tag Championships, as well as the long-awaited Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill match.

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