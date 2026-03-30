John Cena Is Returning to WWE for WrestleMania 42. Here’s What We Know.

The biggest two-night wrestling event of the year, WWE’s WrestleMania 42, kicks off in under a month in Las Vegas, Nevada. John Cena—who just retired from the WWE in December—is returning for one weekend to host the show.

Cena shared the news on social media while on the set of his next film, One Attempt Remaining, opposite Jennifer Garner.

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“Ah, retired life in the sun … I’m kidding! Check out the backdrop. I’m shooting a movie for Netflix called One Attempt Remaining, which you can see when it comes out. I’m also on the road, which is ironic cause there’s a road to WrestleMania going on,” Cena jokes in the video. “And, Hollywood is really close to Vegas. Rumor around this town is WrestleMania needs a host. Well, I’m already on that road, so I will see you at WrestleMania.”

It’s a wise decision, given the reports of WrestleMania 42 not selling the way WWE had hoped. The retired star is a huge draw, and with a slash in prices, perhaps WWE hopes it’ll draw in people desperate enough to see Cena.

Since retirement, my “road” has looked a little different… but now I can officially say I’m headed to WrestleMania!!!! See you in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/nyNypOhRpk — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 30, 2026

WrestleMania 42 Matches

Some of the headline matches for this year’s WrestleMania include Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, former Legacy stablemates who will face off for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Orton won the Royal Rumble to earn the opportunity, while Rhodes lost the title, competed in the Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and then won back the title just in time for Mania. Elsewhere, AJ Lee and Becky Lynch are taking their heated rivalry to the grandest stage of them all. Lee will defend the women’s Intercontinental Championship against the former two-time champion.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns are facing off in their first singles match since 2014 for the World Heavyweight Championship. Recently, things have become a lot more personal as it gets closer to the show. Most recently, the original Bloodline—Reigns and the Usos—reunited on television.

See all this action and more on April 18-19 at Allegiant Stadium. Fans not attending the show in person can tune in via ESPN in the United States and Netflix everywhere else.

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