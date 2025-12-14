John Cena Closes WWE Chapter at Saturday Night’s Main Event

It’s time — John Cena’s last match is here. After a whirlwind retirement tour that began at the Royal Rumble, Cena officially hangs it up at Saturday Night’s Main Event.



He competed against Gunther in the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. where he’s had fond memories in his career. However, Gunther looks to come out on top against another legend after retiring Goldberg over the summer.

Videos by VICE

Cena made quick work of Gunther locking him into the STF but Gunther powers out of it. He hits Cena with a clothesline as the crowd boos and chants “f—k you Gunther.” At this point he’s landed three clotheslines but Cena is trying to feed off the crowd to dig deep. Here comes Cena with a Five Knuckle Shuffle and the AA. Gunther kicks out. Cena’s going old school tonight with his high-flying moves but it’s still not enough to put The Ring General away. Gunther and Cena are battling on the ropes, Cena hits an avalanche AA! Gunther’s got Cena on the mat in the sleeper but the 17-time World Champion still has fight in him. Gunther’s on his back now and Cena’s slowly fading. He backs him into the corner spine first to break the hold.

It's over.



Gunther taps out John Cena. pic.twitter.com/0O2lTpl3p1 — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2025

Just as it looked like he was out for the count, he gets back up again. It’s not enough though. He puts him in the sleeper one last time and Cena taps out for the first time in over 20 years.

WWE Locker room pays respect to John Cena

As soon as the bell rung the energy was completely sucked out of the room. The fans chant “bullshit” as Cena sits up in the ring to take it all in. He receives a standing ovation from the crowd. He kisses the mat and thanks the crowd as Cody Rhodes and CM Punk — followed by several WWE executives — surround the ring. It’s an awkward moment, though. What should have been celebratory was met with thunderous “you f—ked up” chants. At this point the whole locker room has emptied around the ring. Rhodes and Punk drape their titles over the shoulders of Cena one last time.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WWE.