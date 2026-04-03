Persona 4 Revival Release Date Might Have Been Leaked By New Funko Pop Figures

New rumored Funko Pop figures might have just revealed the Persona 4 Revival release date. If the leak is true, it might have hinted that the Persona 4 Remake might not actually be releasing this year after all. Instead, fans could be waiting much longer for P4R than expected.

Persona 4 Revival Release Window Might Have Just Leaked

Screenshot: Atlus

When Persona 4 Revival was first announced back in 2025, players were surprised when the short trailer didn’t include a release date. Since then, we haven’t really heard much about the Persona 4 Remake. It’s been over a year now, and the Steam page still says “release date to be announced.” However, a release window for P4R might have just been revealed in a leak.

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According to popular Funko Pop leaker The Scarlet Joker, there is reportedly going to be Persona 4 Revival figures releasing in early 2027. In a post on X, the account claimed that that we are getting Chie Satonaka, Teddie, and Persona 4 Protagonist Funko Pop figures next year. “Coming early 2027, Persona 4 Revival. As always, this is early information and things may change. Nothing is official until confirmed.”

Screenshot: X @ScarletJokerTWT

After the Funko Pop figures were leaked, this led many fans to speculate that the Persona 4 Revival release date might also be early 2027. “So, I’m assuming if the Funkos are releasing early 2027, that means that P4R is releasing before or around the same time,” a user on Reddit wrote, for example. Although it should be pointed out that The Scarlet Joker never said anything about P4R’s release date, as they only had information on the Funko Pop figurines.

Screenshot: Atlus, Microsoft

Although not confirmed, many believe that the Persona 4 Revival release date will be announced at this years June Xbox Showcase. The annual Summer Game Fest event takes place on Sunday, June 7, 2026. This would make sense, seeing as Persona 3 Reload was announced at the Summer Xbox Showcase in 2023.

Interestingly, the Persona 4 Revival Steam page has on the store’s database. Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted that a registered URL for the game has had some updates as well. In the past, this has coincided with a game being announced. But again, all of this is just speculation at this point. Neither Atlus or Microsoft have confirmed anything about P4R.

Screenshot: Atlus

Assuming the Funko Pop figures are true, then an early 2027 release date for Persona 4 Revival certainly sounds plausible. If we look at how Persona 3 Reload was launched, this would also line up with how Atlus has handled remake release dates from the series in the past.

Here are some reasons why the Persona 4 Revival release date could be 2027:

Rumored Funko Pop Figures are reportedly releasing in early 2027.

Persona 3 Reload was fully revealed in June 2023, and had a February 2024 release date. Meaning, it had an “early” release the following year.

We are four months into 2026, and still don’t even have an estimated release year. So 2027 sounds more likely, unless they plan on launching P4R with just a few months of marketing.

At this point, everything is just speculation. The Funko Pop leak is certainly compelling. It also wouldn’t be the first game to get leaked by new merchandise. This year, we also had a Fallout 3 remaster reportedly get leaked by an upcoming toy line that is currently in production.