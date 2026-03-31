CM Punk Cussed Out a Roman Reigns Fan After WWE Raw Went Off the Air

CM Punk didn’t take kindly to one fan sitting ringside at WWE Raw. Presumably a Roman Reigns fan, Punk relishes in the moment with the crowd after he sent Reigns through a table to close the show.

Reigns called out the champion once again, but this time, Punk wasn’t in the mood to talk. He took off the title and they began brawling in and out of the ring. Reigns accidentally speared an agent which provided Punk the opening to hit the GTS. He lifted Reigns up for the Powerbomb, shades of The Shield. It gives Punk the momentum he needs going into “The Show of Immortals” considering it was all on Reigns’ side last week.

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At one point after the show goes off air, it sounds like a fan boos him and says, “f—k you,” to which Punk responds by signaling him to come closer. When he does, Punk leans over and mocks Reigns’ Superman Punch maneuver, calling out the spectator to his face. “F—k you, buddy. This is The Garden. The marquee says wrestling, not cinema, you f—king idiot!”

CM Punks vs Roman fan #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/94pJT2JlTl — Green Shirt Guy (@SuperfanSmilez) March 31, 2026

Reigns has since responded to Punk’s heated comments on social media. “THIS is THE champion? In Madison Square Garden? Your Tribal Chief will end this embarrassment at WrestleMania,” he wrote on X.

Punk and Reigns are set to face off in their second-ever singles match, the first being in 2014 shortly before Punk’s departure from WWE. He returned after eight years away in 2023, and despite Reigns being the biggest star in the company at that time, Punk was tied up in feuds with Seth Rollins, Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre.

After finally winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Reigns re-emerged from the shadows, calling his shot. He won the 2026 men’s Royal Rumble, meaning he could face either Punk or Rhodes/McIntyre. With the slow movement on ticket sales for this year’s event, there isn’t a bigger match than Punk vs. Reigns in the main event. They have a lot of history and unfinished business from The Shield era.

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