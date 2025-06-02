The Difference Between Broad-Spectrum and Full-Spectrum Cannabis Products

It seems like cannabis products are labeled with a million different science-y words and phrases. How are YOU supposed to understand all that if you’re not a chemist? You’ve got me, friend. Disclaimer: I’m not a chemist, but I’m well-versed in cannabis.

A common differentiation between cannabis products (mostly CBD products) is full-spectrum vs. broad-spectrum. I’ll break down what this mysterious spectrum is, what full and broad mean, why you should care, and more, so you don’t have to scratch your head so much while shopping.

What Is Full Spectrum Vs. Broad Spectrum?

Full-spectrum vs. broad-spectrum CBD products is actually quite simple. Full-spectrum keeps the THC in the game, while broad-spectrum benches our psychoactive friend. That’s the headline.

So why are we talking about spectrums if it’s a black and white topic? Of course, there’s more nuance than that. The “spectrum” here is the range of chemical compounds in the product, including cannabinoids (like THC and CBD), terpenoids, flavonoids, and more. Products play around with different cannabinoids and compounds, so there are plenty of options beyond full- and broad-spectrum, but they come up the most frequently. Technically, broad-spectrum can still include trace amounts of THC, but not enough to get you stoned.

One more time, just so we’re clear: full-spectrum contains all the chemical compounds found naturally in cannabis. Broad-spectrum also contains all the chemical compounds found naturally in cannabis EXCEPT THC.

What’s Up With CBD Isolate?

CBD isolate is exactly what it sounds like — CBD all by itself, not a friend in sight. These products contain nothing but CBD. No terpenes, no THC, no THCa, etc. Because of this, you don’t reap the potential benefits of the entourage effect.

Why the Entourage Effect Matters

By Brandon Nickerson on Pexels

The entourage effect refers to the way cannabinoids, terpenoids, flavonoids, and other chemical compounds in cannabis plants interact with one another. They’re like frat boys at a rager, egging each other on to go bigger and be crazier.

THC isolate (which is a thing, but not talked about as much as CBD isolate) might not get you as high as having THC along with all the other compounds. Basically, THC isn’t as fun when its friends aren’t invited, which I can heavily relate to.

The same goes for CBD. When it doesn’t have THC and other compounds to back it up, it falls a little flatter, which can be a good thing if you’re looking for something more direct and less potent.

Where Should You Sit on the Spectrum?

If you’re like me and live, laugh, love for the entourage effect, you’ll wanna pop a squat on the full-spectrum side of things. You’ll be right beside me; we can get toasted together.

If you’re not so much into getting high, but love how CBD mellows you out, broad-spectrum or CBD isolate can work for you. As mentioned, broad-spectrum contains teeny-tiny trace amounts of THC, as well as a smorgasbord of other compounds. Together, they can give you a more comprehensive high.

If you’re thinking, “I don’t even wanna be in the same room as THC, Veronica,” I hear you. Go for the CBD isolate and enjoy the calming compound in its purest form.

