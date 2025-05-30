Cannabis Terpenes Explained: What They Are (and the 10 Tastiest Ones)

Terpenes come up a lot when folks talk about cannabis strains. If you’re still new to weed, all the different compounds can be confusing. And if you’ve been toking for centuries, it’s still a little confusing. I’ll explain terpenes and highlight 10 of the tastiest ones so you can pick out strains like a pro.

What Are Terpenes in Cannabis?

Terpenes are one of the chemical compounds found in cannabis plants, but they’re not exclusive to bud. They’re also a main component of essential oils and plant-derived products like teas, spices, and herbs. Egg yolks, fish scales, and feathers can also contain them.

These compounds give plants their taste, aroma, and appearance, and also play a role in defense mechanisms and pollination. Terpenes have many uses, from scenting cleaning products to creating clothing dyes.

Do Terpenes Make You High?

Mmmmmmm, no. Not exactly. On their own, terpenes can definitely not get you high. Although they do offer therapeutic effects, which is why we feel calmer when a lavender candle is burning or energized by citrus scents — not because lemons are inherently exciting.

Researchers theorize that terpenes can influence the type of high you experience when consuming cannabis. This is known as the entourage effect. It’s the theory that when THC, CBD, terpenes, and other cannabinoids come together, they produce different, more potent effects than when they’re consumed alone.

Many believe that THC and CBD together produce a better, stronger high than just THC alone. And plenty of people (including me) find that the specific terpenes in a cannabis strain affect the kind of high you experience.

What Does This Terpene Mean?

By Terrance Barksdale on Pexels

I’ll give you a quick look at 10 of the most common and beloved terpenes found in popular cannabis strains. Don’t worry, there won’t be a quiz at the end, but you can keep this guide handy the next time you’re picking out fresh flower.

1. Myrcene Flavors: Earthy, musky, fruity Strains: Mango Kush, Skunk XL, White Widow Also Found In: Mangos, lemongrass, bay leaves, hops Myrcene is a highly common terpene and tends to provide a relaxing, sedating effect. It’s often used for pain management and inflammation.

2. Limonene Flavors: Citrus, bitter, sweet Strains: Sour Diesel, Durban Poison, Super Lemon Haze Also Found In: Lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruits This citrusy terpene gives many strains their sweet scent. It’s thought to provide anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antifungal, and antibacterial properties, and helps reduce stress.

3. Linalool Flavors: Floral, spicy, sweet Strains: Pink Kush, Amnesia Haze, LA Confidential Also Found In: Lavender, mint, cinnamon, coriander Linalool is super common in essential oils because it has soothing properties and many use it to help with arthritis, depression, seizures, and insomnia.

4. Eucalyptol Flavors: Spicy, cool, minty Strains: Super Lemon Haze, Girl Scout Cookies, Headband Also Found In: Eucalyptus, tea tree, bay leaves, thyme As you might guess, this terpene is present in high quantities in eucalyptus trees and similar plants. The cooling effects might reduce inflammation, enhance memory, and promote relaxation.

5. Caryophyllene Flavors: Peppery, bitter, woody Strains: Super Silver Haze, Girl Scout Cookies, Sour Diesel Also Found In: Black pepper, cinnamon, cloves, rosemary Caryophyllene is the most peppery of terpenes on our list, giving that bitter but delicious taste and spicy aroma. It’s frequently used in anti-inflammatory creams and oils and might help with alcoholism and depression.

6. Pinene Flavors: Refreshing, citrus, earthy Strains: Jack Herer, Dutch Treat, Blue Dream Also Found In: Pine trees, orange peels, basil, rosemary, parsley Both alpha-pinene and beta-pinene terpenes are found in cannabis strains, and they’re usually present together. It’s possible that pinene helps with respiratory problems, memory, focus, anxiety, and inflammation.

7. Bisabolol Flavors: Floral, light, earthy Strains: Pink Kush, OG Shark, Ice Cream Cake Also Found In: Chamomile, candeia trees Bisabolol is a supremely soothing terpene that also acts as an antioxidant. It has the potential to support brain health, and some use it to reduce inflammation, slow aging, and ease stress.

8. Humulene Flavors: Earthy, woody, spicy Strains: Girl Scout Cookies, Sour Diesel, White Widow Also Found In: Basil, sage, pepper, ginger, ginseng, tobacco Humulene is one of the most common terpenes we encounter, as it’s in numerous herbs, spices, and fruits. More research is needed, but it might help suppress appetites, protect intestinal health, fight bacteria, and reduce chronic pain.

9. Valencene Flavors: Bright, sweet, citrus Strains: Tangie, Agent Orange, Pineapple Express Also Found In: Valencia oranges, mangos, grapefruit This is somewhat of a luxurious terpene, sometimes used to infuse olive oils and high-end skincare products. Supposedly, it elevates your mood and can produce a subtle euphoria, giving you a little pick-me-up.

10. Terpineol Flavors: Woody, citrus, floral Strains: Jack Herer, White Widow, OG Kush Also Found In: Apples, limes, cardamom, rosemary, lilacs, basil Terpineol can be wonderful for easing muscle tension and is mostly used for physical relaxation because of its sedative qualities. Many users consider it the best terpene for pain management.

Your Terpene Takeaway

If you’re not sure what terpenes you vibe with, find out which are present in your favorite strains, and look for other strains containing the same ones. Or venture off the beaten strains and try terpenes you don’t usually consume to see how you feel.

While they might not be the compound that gets you high, terpenes have a powerful influence on your overall experience. They can help determine whether it’s a giggly high or a sleepy one, a body high or a cerebral vibe.

Taste a Few Terpenes

The Yumz Lab Bubblegum Kush Hybrid THC Vape features myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with a sour but bright flavor profile.

You can experience a range of terpenes with the Yumz Lab Tiger’s Blood + Watermelon Kush Vape, as it combines two strains and contains myrcene, limonene, linalool, humulene, and caryophyllene for a complex taste and high.

The Yumz Lab Honey Berry Hybrid THC Disposable Vape uses a rarer strain that you won’t find everywhere, delivering a sweet and special combination of myrcene, pinene, limonene, and caryophyllene.