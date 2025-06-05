The Mystery of Munchies: Why Does Weed Make You Hungry?

No, munchies are not psychosomatic or a myth. They’re a very real side effect of consuming cannabis, and scientists have researched why by getting a few mice high. Let’s dig into why we get the munchies.

Of Mice and Munchies

Research from December 2023 discovered that cannabis activates the brain’s mediobasal hypothalamus. This part of the brain regulates energy, manages metabolism, and controls food intake. When it detects a lack of nutrients, it sends hunger signals that politely ask you to go get a grilled cheese.

The mice in the experiment were exposed to a cannabis vapor. Shortly after, they got to snacking. Scientists observed that the mice were eating more than usual. But they were dining on smaller meals more frequently. It’s like eating a bag of chips, then a handful of peanuts 10 minutes later, and three Oreos after that.

Special imaging and electrical recording techniques revealed mediobasal hypothalamus activity, which made mice think they were hungry. Technically, they weren’t in need of sustenance. But if you feel hungry, what’s the difference? Go get those Pringles.

Why Do We Crave Skittles and Not Salads?

Our brains are wired to seek out sugary, carbo-loaded, fatty foods because those have the most calories. Modern times have made calories the enemy, but our ancient ancestors prioritized high-cal foods for survival. This is some primitive shit, guys.

When our mediobasal hypothalamus is stimulated, it guides us toward those high-calorie foods. However, we don’t have to give in to those urges. I love dipping pretzels in peanut butter whilst toasted, but a dank Sweetgreen salad also makes my brain, tongue, and tummy happy. If you’ve never done it, try eating healthy (not boring) food when the munchies wave crashes over you. You are the commander of your own destiny — and diet.

When the Munchies Hit

By Tim Samuel on Pexels

You might notice that not all cannabis products give you the munchies. It depends on the blend of cannabinoids and the dosage. To the surprise of no one, the bigger the dosage, the more likely you are to get snacky, and the stronger the munchies will be.

As far as cannabinoids, THC is the one that drives munchies. Again, not surprising. The research on precisely which cannabinoids trigger the munchies (besides THC) is fuzzy. But some scientists believe CBG may also influence the mediobasal hypothalamus. If you want to avoid munchies, CBD should be a safer option.

Do Munchies Make You Gain Weight?

Everyone’s body and metabolism are different. But research shows that many stoners are lean and have a healthy BMI, despite excessive munchies. I can’t promise you that munchies won’t impact your weight. But both anecdotal and scientific research suggest that weed can actually boost metabolism, making up for the munchies.

Final Course

The munchies can be frustrating for people trying to eat healthy or manage their diet. I get it. However, there’s no need to feel guilty about this common stoner side effect. In fact, I recommend embracing the munchies because everything tastes better when you’re high. It’s like eating Cheez-Its and Sunkist soda from the table of Dionysus — decadently tasty.

