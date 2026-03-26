Bodyguard Involved in Chappell Roan Fan Incident Takes Full Responsibility: ‘I Made a Judgment Call’

Pascal Duvier, the bodyguard at the center of the latest online controversy involving Chappell Roan, came forward with a statement he posted on Instagram last night (March 25). Duvier, who became the subject of scorn after Brazilian soccer star Jorginho Frello brought to light an incident involving his wife, Catherine Harding, and his 11-year-old stepdaughter, Ada Law, whom Harding shares with Jude Law. For those who don’t remember, the family was in São Paulo for Lollapalooza Brazil and was eating at the same hotel restaurant as Chappell Roan. While passing by the pop star’s table, Ada smiled at Roan and was soon admonished by a security guard who turned out to be Duvier.

The incident led to public complaints on social media from Jorginho. He called out Duvier for speaking to his family “in an extremely aggressive manner.” Following Jorginho’s post, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Cavaliere, posted on social media. According to him, Chappell Roan was essentially banned from Todo Mundo no Rio, one of the city’s largest music festivals.

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Meanwhile, Roan and Harding also made social media statements. Roan said she did not recall any interactions that day. She also said she didn’t send a personal bodyguard to harass the family, and that Duvier was not on her security team. In her own statement, Harding didn’t buy it, doubling down on Duvier as personal security instead of hotel security. She said the incident “ruined” their experience, and they even skipped Roan’s set at Lollapalooza.

Bodyguard Who Allegedly Berated Soccer Star’s Family Shares His Side of the Chappell Roan IncidentOn March 25, Duvier came forward for the first time to share his perspective on the incident. In an Instagram post, he began by saying the “online rumors” are “false and constitute defamation.”

The post continued, “I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st. I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan. The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management, or any other individuals.”

Duvier clarified that he “made a judgment call” after witnessing the encounter. He allegedly took into account “information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior and the heightened overall security risk of our location.”

He added, “My sole interaction with the mother was calm and with good intentions, and the outcome of the encounter is regretful.”