Chappell Roan Makes Many Brazilians Angry After Security Incident With Jorginho’s 11-Year-Old Stepdaughter

How do you make an entire country upset with you? It’s one thing to be particular about boundaries, especially as a celebrity who’s hounded by fans all day every day. It’s not hard to understand why they’d be particularly thorny to those kinds of interactions. But when you make it a point to berate little kids over it, that’s when people start to lose a little sympathy. This matter becomes a lot worse when you’re Chappell Roan, sparking an issue with one of the biggest soccer players in the world, Jorginho.

In a lengthy series of Instagram story posts captured by TMZ, Jorginho, representing Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro, said the pop star sent her security guard to scold his stepdaughter. Apparently, the 11-year-old excitedly walked past Roan’s table to confirm that it was her. Not long after, security went to Jorginho’s wife and daughter and said they shouldn’t “disrespect” or “harass” other people. Then, he threatened to file a complaint, causing the little kid to cry.

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By the end of the post, the soccer star was fed up with Chappell Roan, arguing that he knows exactly what it means to be harassed by fans. However, he argued that that isn’t what happened, especially since it was a little girl. Afterwards, Roan made it a point to try and address all of the backlash.

Chappell Roan Tries To Clarify Incident in Brazil as Entire Country Became Furious

Apparently, the security involved wasn’t hers personally involved. Additionally, she says that she didn’t even see Jorginho’s wife and child, insisting that the security guard acted on his own accord. All she was doing was eating breakfast and minding her business. “It’s unfair for security to just assume someone doesn’t have good intentions. They have no reason to believe because there’s no action even taken. I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children,” Chappell Roan scoffs and laughs at the absurdity.

Then, she apologizes that the situation even happened to the little girl and says they “did not deserve that.” Of course, this didn’t quell all of the backlash. The mayor of Rio de Janeiro vowed to ensure the “Good Luck, Babe!” star would never perform at the Todo Mundo no Rio event held in Copacabana Beach.

“I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city— this young lady Chappell Roan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio! I doubt that Shakira would do that!” Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere wrote. Then, he declared Jorginho’s daughter the guest of honor from the event’s organization due to the emotional whiplash.