Your Dirty Laundry Just Got Dirtier: These Sex Blankets Are For Your Messiest Nights

Waterproof sex blankets are the holy grail for squirters and period sex lovers. Instead of spending sexy time worrying about sex mess, like lube ruined sheets, you can focus on the fun stuff. After sex? No more worrying about that massive wet spot in the middle of the bed.

It’s essentially just a waterproof blanket with special science to support your wettest adventures, and sleep. These multi layered blankets have a hidden layer that absorbs up to 30 ounces or one liter of liquid on average. If you’d like, you can shop sex blankets that are compatible with bed sizing. For example, the Liberator Fascinator is an industry fav and comes in Full size. Dame’s Thro blanket is smaller, but is travel-friendly and has a travel pouch. Some will also hold a bit more liquid than others but more on that later.

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When your liquids touch the blanket, it will feel damp, but don’t worry, that doesn’t mean it’s leaking through. Be careful though, cheaper mats will also feel… cheap. Prepare for a plasticky feel, leaks, and a plethora of crinkly sounds during sex. More luxurious options will feel more plush and soft, while holding upwards to 30 oz.

And while we’re at it, make sure to take proper care of your kinky blanket. Wash on warm, dry on low, and add a tablespoon of baking soda to the wash if you can still smell sex on it. Gentle wash settings = longer last sex blanket that doesn’t get damaged and later, crunch.

We curated this list of superior sex blankets based on reviews from couples who take pride in fucking smarter and harder. If you’re on the market for a new sex blanket, keep scrolling for some super soft and sustainable recs.

Dame Thro

Designed to blend in, Dame Products’ Thro is a circular sex blanket that can be used for everything from period sex to picnics and breakfast in bed. It comes with a travel pouch that’s super clutch, too.

Splash blanket

The Splash Blanket is the internet’s OG suggestion for wet sex. It’s thick, super soft and fully waterproof on both sides for max hold.

Liberator Fascinator

Think of this one like a throw blanket you’d put on your couch or bed. It not only looks like a regular blanket, it actually is a twin-sized throw blanket just with a hidden moisture barrier.

Lovehoney Luxury Waterproof Throw

Waterproof level? Submersible. It’s a classic sex blanket, except with double sided plush. ideal for twin size beds, futons and day bed fucking.

Lifeguard Waterproof Couples Blanket

This couple’s blanket is trusted not only in the bedroom, but also for camping adventures, couch wine nights, and surprisingly for pet car rides, too? Keep this one close if you love Netflix n Chill nights, especially. According to buyers, it has a plush feel that’s perfect for cuddling.