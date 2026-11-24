In Grand Theft Auto VI, players can actually visit hell and face off against Satan to earn one of the game’s most powerful weapons. Here’s how to get the Hellspawn Comshot 12 Shotgun in GTA 6, where to start the Satan Easter egg, and what you need to do to defeat the Prince of Darkness.

GTA 6 Hellspawn Comshot 12 Shotgun Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The Hellspawn Comshot 12 Shotgun quest starts in a garage in North Port Gellhorn between 10 PM and 4 AM in-game. You’ll know you’re in the right place when you see “Welcome to Hellhole” spray-painted on the house.

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To make it easier to find, here’s the exact location of the Hellspawn Shotgun quest on the map:

GTA 6 Hell House Location

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If the quest is active, the garage door will be open and you’ll see two Satanists sitting inside, drinking beer and listening to metal music. If the garage is closed, leave the area and return until the event spawns in.

It should also be noted, you will need to have reached GTA 6 Chapter 2 before you can start this quest, as it’s located in Port Gellhorn.

How to Start the Satan Easter Egg in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Walk into the garage and talk to Beelzebub and Dave with “L2” and answer “Having Fun?”. After talking to them, grab a drink and hang out until they ask if you’re into Satanism. Make sure to answer yes.

After a few minutes, a van will pull up in front of the house. Follow Beelzebub and Dave outside, then hop into the back of the van to take a trip with them. The quest will transition to a trippy campfire sequence after Jason or Lucia takes shrooms.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Walk up to the campfire and press L2 when the “Stare into the Fire” prompt appears. This will send your character straight to hell.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

How to Defeat Satan in GTA 6

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Once you’re in hell, you’ll have a shotgun with unlimited ammo. Start blasting any demons that come at you and make your way through the portals until you reach Satan’s chamber.

To defeat Satan, shoot the exploding demons when they’re near the goats. The blasts will take out the goats and leave Satan vulnerable. Once his health bar turns red, start shooting him to deal damage. Keep repeating these steps until his HP goes down.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Where to Pick Up the Hellspawn Comshot 12 Shotgun

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

After you defeat Satan, Jason or Lucia will wake up back in the real world. Pick up the Hellspawn Comshot 12 Shotgun next to the ritual throne before you leave.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

The shotgun isn’t the only reward for finishing the Easter egg. Defeating Satan also gives you a permanent health increase and unlocks a new tattoo style you can get at any tattoo parlor in Leonida. Finally, you will also get a snazzy Hell Circle shirt to show off your Metal fandom!