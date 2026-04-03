Zara Larsson Remains Firmly in Chappell Roan’s Corner: ‘When a Woman Has Boundaries I Think People Freak Out’

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson knows exactly why people hate Chappell Roan. It all comes down to the usual concept, Larsson told The Guardian: sexism. In an April 2026 interview, she said she strongly supports Chappell Roan amid the latest controversy surrounding the pop star.

“The more people hate her, the more I love her,” said Larsson. It seems like a new pop cultural crisis springs up whenever Roan sets boundaries with fans and the media, with the backlash dating back to her 2024 rise to stardom. But Larsson then added, “I don’t like how she’s being treated at all.”

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The latest online discourse surrounding Chappell Roan followed Brazilian soccer star Jorginho calling her out on social media. It’s a convoluted story involving several perspectives, and much of the commentary was allegedly churned out by bots. But the shortish answer is that a hotel bodyguard yelled at Jorginho’s stepdaughter and wife for bothering Roan, who didn’t interact with or even notice the child. The internet exploded; Roan got canceled (again); she had to issue a statement clarifying that she doesn’t “hate children”; and the bodyguard eventually took “full responsibility” for the incident.

Now, Larsson is backing up the young star by shining the spotlight on the deeper societal issue. That is, people who get uncomfortable when a celebrity—especially a young woman—sets hard boundaries.

Zara Larsson Supports Chappell Roan Setting Boundaries, But Personally Always Wanted Mega-fame

“When a woman has boundaries, I think people freak out,” said Zara Larsson. “Men can do violent criminal things, and people applaud them, but when a woman says, ‘Stop following me,’ it’s controversial? It’s like, you guys just hate women, actually.”

Roan has often reiterated her boundaries on social media, making it clear that she doesn’t want to be followed or harassed in the street by fans. Many respect her wishes and continue to support her. Still, there’s a large percentage of people who came down hard on Roan.

Larsson speaks to what many consider the truth about society’s reaction to women with strong boundaries. Historically, her assessment is correct. But Larsson also admitted that she was always ready for that kind of mega-fame.

“I kind of thrive on attention in all forms,” she said. “When I was younger, I was like: ‘Oh, I can’t wait till I have paparazzi outside my house.’”

Larsson has spent years in the underground pop scene preparing for that level of fame. With the 2025 release of her latest album, Midnight Sun, she’s finally getting the mainstream attention she was looking for.