The Side of You People Rarely See, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Every zodiac sign has its stereotypes, but what about the parts of them we don’t often get to witness? Here’s the side of each zodiac sign that people rarely see.

1. Aries

Aries is actually quite the soft and sensitive sign. They don’t often show this side to most people, but when they get close to someone, it will sometimes leak out like quiet tears. Don’t underestimate the emotional depth of an Aries.

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2. Taurus

Taurus might come as stable, grounded, and strong—and they truly are all of these things—but they’re also quite sentimental. That being said, they can sometimes fall into a “selfless lover” role that knocks them off-center, no matter how steady they might be.

3. Gemini

Geminis might seem playful and lighthearted, but there’s a side of them that’s incredibly unsettled. Their philosophical minds and profound wisdom are often their biggest downfalls, triggering rumination and overintellectualization of their emotions.

4. Cancer

Cancers are deeply nurturing, empathetic, and loving, but many people don’t realize just how defensive they are. Their walls are so high that you won’t even realize they’re walls to begin with. This sign is incredibly self-protective, and while they might seem open and vulnerable, they rarely show their true selves to just anyone.

5. Leo

Leo might come off as confident, magnetic, and positive, but deep down, they struggle just like the rest of us. In fact, due to their emotional depth, many Leos feel lonely and misunderstood, which is why they put on a superficial facade.

6. Virgo

Not everyone will see this side of them, but Virgos are actually the life of the party when they feel safe enough to let loose. Though controlled, responsible, and grounded, they still know how to have fun—often more so than most other signs.

7. Libra

Libras are known to be fair, balanced, and entirely at ease. They’re the peacemakers of the zodiac, exuding warm, calming energy to those around them. But underneath it all, this air sign often feels emotionally unsettled. While they won’t show it, a Libra’s inner world is often riddled with self-doubt and conflict.

8. Scorpio

Scorpios like to present as mysterious, powerful, and alluring. That’s why they’ll rarely show the deeper parts of themselves, like their ability to be soft and tender. It’s not that they view these traits as weak; rather, they know not to trust just anyone with that side of themselves.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarius is one of the most free-spirited signs of the zodiac, so it might be surprising to learn that they’re just as tethered to their own self-limiting beliefs as the rest of us. Though they won’t show it, Sagittarius is often plagued by deep questions about life and their purpose on this earth, which can leave them feeling stagnant or even trapped.

10. Capricorn

Capricorn is arguably the most responsible and stable sign of the zodiac. It might come as a surprise to learn that they’re actually quite vulnerable and soft beneath their stoic exterior. Think of them as a father figure who only occasionally shows emotion. You know it’s in there, but it takes the right person (or situation) to bring it out of them.

11. Aquarius

Aquarius is incredibly unconventional and independent, but that doesn’t mean they’re heartless. I mean, they’re known as the humanitarians of the zodiac, so of course they’re deep-feelers and empaths at heart. However, many people don’t realize just how sensitive this air sign can be.

12. Pisces

Speaking of sensitive, it’s no secret that dreamy Pisces is one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac. But despite feeling every emotion with intensity, this water sign is far more resilient than most people know.