Pragmata Reveals Surprising File Size and Pre-Load Date

With only two weeks until the game’s release, Capcom has gone ahead and revealed Pragmata‘s file size and pre-load date, and the former may be a shock to Capcom fans.

Pragmata will only take up around 33GB

screenshot: capcom

An all-new sci-fi game from Capcom, Pragmata sees players take on the role of Hugh Williams, a lunar investigator who meets and teams up with an android girl named Diana. The game features flashy third-person combat that sees Hugh and Diana combine their abilities as they battle through interesting locations, like a seemingly holographic version of New York City which has been at the forefront of Pragmata‘s marketing materials since its initial reveal trailer.

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While Pragmata has just recently gone gold as it eyes its sooner-than-expected April 17 release date, it’s been a long and difficult road for the game. Its 2020 announcement was followed by half a decade of disappointing delays. However, Capcom has stuck with Pragmata long enough to finally see the game through.

Pragmata’s file size is much smaller than RE Requiem’s

screenshot: capcom

On X, PlayStation Game Size revealed that Pragmata‘s file size on PlayStation will be just 33GB, a quite surprising number considering many similar AAA games of Pragmata‘s size and scale typically end up in the 70-100GB range or higher. For reference, Pragmata‘s preceding Capcom game, February’s Resident Evil Requeim, currently sits at a heavier 70GB on console. While PlayStation Game Size only mentioned the PS5 file size, it can be expected that Xbox’s version of Pragmata will land somewhere around that 33GB mark as well. The Nintendo Switch version of the game had already been confirmed to clock in at an even smaller 17GB.

Pragmata‘s status as a linear action adventure game likely helped Capcom reel in its file size, but this feat might be better attributed to Capcom’s impressive optimization. After all, Pragmata‘s multiple delays have likely ensured that Capcom had enough time to better optimize the game, shrinking its file size in the process.

Pragmata can be pre-loaded on April 15

screenshot: capcom

Eager fans will be able to pre-load Pragmata two days before it launches, on April 15, giving fans the opportunity to clear up space on their consoles or PC, though with the game’s 33GB file size, most gamers won’t need to make too much of an effort clearing up storage for the game.

It’s been an impressive start to 2026 for Capcom, with Resident Evil Requiem receiving critical acclaim amid the franchise’s 30th anniversary, and now rolling into another massive AAA release in its new IP Pragmata. Capcom still has Onimusha: Way of the Sword slated for 2026 as well, though a firm release date has yet to be divulged.

Pragmata is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on April 17, and Nintendo Switch on April 24.