Goo Goo Dolls Have Canceled Their Third Show in a Row, Due to Singer John Rzeznik’s Health

The Goo Goo Dolls have canceled their third show in a row due to frontman John Rzeznik’s health. In a social media statement shared on April 3, the band announced that the concert in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, was canceled. Unfortunately, Rzeznik has been diagnosed with pneumonia and cannot perform.

“With sorrow and gratitude, we must cancel tonight’s show at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, ON, as John has been diagnosed with pneumonia,” the statement reads. “We plan to resume our Canadian run and hope to see fans this Saturday in London, ON. All tickets for tonight’s show will be refunded at the place of purchase.”

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The cancellation comes after the band also canceled two other Ontario shows: one at GFL Memorial Gardens in Sault Ste. Marie on March 30, and one in Oshawa on April 1, as reported by The Independent.

In the wake of the news, Goo Goo Dolls fans weighed in with comments on the post.

Regarding a battle with pneumonia, one fan cautioned, “Don’t play with that. Lost my best friend to it [a] couple [of] years ago.” Someone else urged, “Please just reschedule the Canada tour, get better, and come back when everyone’s much better. It’s inconvenient, but better healthy and ready than exhausting and burned out.”

Some fans were upset and criticized the short-notice cancellations. One polite user suggested, “Maybe we should cancel the entire tour at this point and just come back to Canada later?” They then noted that fans “make travel plans” to attend concerts, which is a big commitment.

Goo Goo Dolls are currently scheduled to resume their tour in London, Canada, on Sat, April 4

In a separate post, a fan who had tickets to this specific show defended the band, noting that he benefited from having digital tickets. “For those complaining about short notice of the cancellation: I had tickets to the show,” he offered. “At 4 pm, I received a notification on my phone that my ticket [event] had changed.”

The fan went on to explain that he “went into the app and saw they were cancelled by Ticketmaster. Checked the venue’s website and the first thing at the very top of the page was a statement that the show was cancelled because John is suffering from pneumonia.”

Finally, the fan added, “I know digital isn’t for everyone, but maybe think about it for next time, that way you will get any change alerts faster. Hope John feels better soon, and you guys come back when everyone is healthy.”