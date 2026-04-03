2018 Action-Adventure Game Drops to Only $2 Days Before It’s Permanently Delisted

After an eight-year run, an action-adventure game based on a long-running children’s book series is about to be delisted from digital storefronts. Shoppers who are interested can pick it up at a deep discount right now before it disappears though.

Beast Quest Leaves Storefronts April 9

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Beast Quest released in 2018 and was developed by Torus Games and published by Maximum Games. Although the adaptation is based on a popular series of books, it unfortunately launched to pretty harsh reviews and currently sits at a Mostly Negative consensus on Steam.

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After supporting the game for the better part of a decade, the team behind Beast Quest is finally ready to pull the plug and delist the title from digital storefronts across the board. When the change happens on April 9, Beast Quest will no longer be available on Steam, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft store, or the Nintendo eShop.

The team shared this note to announce the end of the game’s run on digital storefronts:

“After 8 years, Beast Quest will be leaving digital storefront on April 9th, 2026. From this date, the game will no longer be available for purchase on Steam, PlayStation Store, Xbox Store or Nintendo eShop.

If you already own the game, nothing changes for you. Beast Quest will remain fully playable in your library.

Back in 2018, we had the chance to bring the Kingdom of Avantia to life in a way we’d always hoped for: an action-RPG rooted in the world many readers had already fallen in love with.

To everyone who joined us on this unique adventure, thank you!”

There’s no specific reason for the delisting happening now, so it’s unclear what the motivation is. The game is based on an existing property, so it’s possible there were licensing issues to consider, along with any sales data that informed the decision.

Where to Get Beast Quest for Only $2 This Week

Although fans of the series may be sad to see the game meet this fate, one bright side is that the title is deeply discounted on some of the stores now. That means that any shoppers who want to pick it up before it’s too late can currently purchase Beast Quest for as low as $1.99 on the PlayStation and Nintendo stores.

Shoppers can also hunt around for physical copies of the console releases if they want to ensure ownership of the physical media going forward.

Beast Quest is currently available for PC, PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, and Nintendo Switch. The game will be delisted from all of those storefronts on April 9.