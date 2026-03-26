3 Hilarious Comedian Rap Song Spoofs & One Features an Epic Rap Cameo

Being famous for one thing doesn’t exclude you from venturing into other areas, ridiculous as those areas may be. For example, who’s to say that a comedic actor can’t give a dramatic role a shot? A few people in the comedy world, like Steve Martin and Seth MacFarlane, even moonlight as musicians, and manage to do alright for themselves, too. Rarely, though, do we get to see one of them assume the role of a rapper, and what we’re about to show you could very well explain why. Here are a few comedy stars who actually—believe it or not—released their own rap songs once upon a time.

JOE PESCI

In 1998, Joe Pesci released an album titled Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You, a reference to his character from the hit 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny. Among the tracks featured on the record was the rap song “Wise Guy,” which, as you probably could’ve guessed, has a Mafia theme to it. Rapping to a beat similar to Blondie’s “Rapture,” Pesci spits such memorable bars as, “Two supermodels, one on each arm / One chick’s brunette, the other was blonde / I heard their fathers had stocks and bonds / So I fucked ‘em up and left ‘em floating in a pond.”

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EDDIE MURPHY AND JOE PISCOPO

Saturday Night Live star Joe Piscopo’s 1985 album New Jersey showcased a number of the comedian’s celebrity impressions, which run the gamut from Jerry Lewis to Bruce Springsteen. Also appearing is Piscopo’s SNL co-star Eddie Murphy, who shows up on the song “Honeymooners Rap.” The two trade rhymes from the perspectives of Ralph Kramden and Ed Norton from The Honeymooners, with Piscopo imitating Jackie Gleason’s Kramden and Murphy playing Norton (originally portrayed by possible hip-hop pioneer Art Carney). “Norton, pal, thanks for comin’ down,” Piscopo opens up the track, to which Murphy, as Norton, responds, “What’s the matter, Ralph? Alice’s mother in town?”

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RODNEY DANGERFIELD

Rodney Dangerfield’s fourth album, Rappin’ Rodney, released in 1983, mostly consisted of live stand-up material, but the titular track, as promised, featured the comedian rapping. Complete with back-up singers repeating his catchphrase, “No respect,” over and over again, Dangerfield incorporates his typical shtick into the song with lines like, “I can’t take it no more, I’m getting too old / I called suicide prevention, they put me on hold.” A music video followed not too long after, with cameos from Pat Benatar and Don Novello: