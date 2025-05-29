How Does Weed Affect Your Metabolism?

Cannabis’ effects on metabolism can be an interesting conversation. Some say it increases metabolism, while others say consuming cannabis can make you gain weight. So, what’s the truth? Let’s get into just how weed and weight work with one another.

How Could Cannabis Help You Lose Weight?

Multiple studies have theorized that there’s a connection between consuming cannabis and a lower body weight or healthier body mass index (BMI).

A study from 2010 concluded that obesity prevalence is lower among cannabis users. And one 2011 study shared similar findings. Research from 2018 showed that cannabis users have a lower BMI but a higher calorie intake.

It’s still unclear how this all works, but researchers have a few theories:

Cannabis Over Cocktails

In case you haven’t heard, alcohol is pretty terrible for you. No judgment from me and my hazy IPAs over here, it’s just a fact that it’s basically poison. Many alcoholic drinks are also higher in calories than people realize, with beers, wine, and cocktails being as high as 200 calories.

It’s possible that cannabis users, who often choose cannabis over alcohol, are reaping the benefits of that. Drinking can also slow your metabolic rate and reduce fat burning, leading to a higher BMI.

Smoke the Stress Off

Another possibility is that, because of cannabis’ relaxing effects, cannabis users experience less stress. I’m a habitual user, and still carry lots of stress, so I don’t think this one applies to me.

But for those who release all their stress with the help of cannabis, this could help them maintain a healthier, faster metabolic rate, compared to those who don’t have this kind of stress relief. Research shows a strong link between stress and obesity.

Fidgets and Outdoor Fun

This one can go either way. Some stoners never get off their couch. Others love to bike, hike, or just walk while high, increasing their daily movement. Cannabis can also soothe pain and discomfort, allowing individuals to move more. I think this one is a wash, as I know many stoners who barely move, and many others who love a challenging hike while high.

Stoned Sleeping

The evidence that cannabis can improve sleep is overwhelming. And many don’t realize that good sleep is essential for weight loss and a healthy BMI. You don’t burn lots of calories while sleeping, but if you don’t give your body the sleep it needs, your metabolic rate during the day will slow down, causing weight gain.

Speedy Metabolism

Lastly, cannabis itself may simply speed up your metabolism. Cannabinoids bind to your cannabinoid receptor 1, which may play a role in food intake and metabolism. The science behind this is still being understood, but it seems that cannabis use reduces energy storage, encouraging the body to burn more calories and fat.

The Munchies Contradiction

The biggest head-scratcher for many is that cannabis users aren’t just losing weight or staying fit while eating the same amount as their non-cannabis-using counterparts. In all these studies, researchers found that cannabis users weigh less despite the excess they eat.

Munchies are very real, trust me. But this extra snacking doesn’t seem to cause obesity for many users, and scientists can’t quite figure out why.

CBD or THC or Both for Weight Loss?

The limited research on cannabis and metabolic functions doesn’t dive far into the different effects of THC and CBD. However, most of these studies focused on THC consumers.

While CBD has been known to help with appetite suppression in some people, that’s obviously not the case when combined with munchy-giving THC. So if you’re tailoring your cannabis use to weight loss, THC might be the better compound, but it’s still unclear. Don’t come at us about it!

Hey Scientists, We Need More Info

Unfortunately, we need a boatload of more information before we can definitively say cannabis can help with weight loss. But as of now, the evidence is compelling. Some may think stoners are all Oreo-eating, couch-napping people, and while some are, that doesn’t necessarily mean their BMI is high.

We cannot tell you that using cannabis will help you lose weight, so please don’t use it as a weight loss strategy. However, the evidence strongly suggests that using cannabis will not increase BMI. If anyone tries to tell you that you’d lose weight if you stopped using cannabis, you can send them right to this article!

Speaking of Munchies…

If you’re looking for mouthwatering cannabis treats, these are my tastiest recommendations:

The Diet Smoke Pineapple Raspberry 10mg THC Shot is a burst of flavor that results in a wonderfully chill and easygoing high.

These Out of Office Blood Orange 10mg THC Gummies taste like a Sunkist soda and feel like an orange explosion in your mouth every time.

And the Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime THC Drink is just as irresistible, with a mojito-like taste that’s perfect for summer.