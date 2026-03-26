Judas Priest Frontman Rob Halford Joins William Shatner for New Version of ‘You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’

William Shatner is working on a project that will feature some reimagined heavy metal classics. Among the tracks is Judas Priest’s “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin”. The Star Trek actor has enlisted the song’s original vocalist, Rob Halford, to help bring the new version to life.

Speaking about working with Halford, Shatner said, “I’ve always been drawn to the energy and storytelling of heavy metal. Working with Rob on this track brings that intensity to life in a way that feels both timeless and entirely new.”

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“One life I’m gonna live it up,” Halford shared in a statement of his own. “William Shatner is boldly doing that more than ever, and I am honored to reinforce this message with him… ‘Taking flight I said I’ll never get enough!’”

Shatner’s new album will reportedly also feature new versions of songs by Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden.

The track will be featured on Shatner’s aforementioned upcoming project from Cleopatra Records, which is still in production. “I’m honored to be a part of another chapter in William Shatner’s musical journey, and celebrating as he goes louder, harder and heavier than ever,” said Cleopatra Records founder and head Brian Perera, per Blabbermouth.

Going back to 1982, “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’” was the first single off Judas Priest’s Screaming for Vengeance album. Interestingly, the song was actually one of the last tunes written for the record. It has since become one of the band’s biggest hits.

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Former Judas Priest guitarist KK Downing previously told Louder a little bit about the song’s background. “It was a pretty consistent listening experience. Except we did have one track on there that obviously poked out,” he shared. “That was the Bob Halligan Jr. song ‘(Take These) Chains’. Back then, record companies always pushed to have a cover version or extra songwriter appear on an album, so there would be one song that would get big radio play. But lo and behold, it actually ended up being ‘You’ve Got Another Thing Comin”.”

“Myself and Glenn [Tipton, guitarist] were always taking stock,” Downing went on to explain. “Like, ‘Is there something we can really add to the album?’ Over time, that could be a really up-tempo, aggressive song. Or it could be a ballad, or even an anthem that would complete the whole experience.”

Rob Halford wrote ‘You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ ‘ with then-Judas Priest bandmates K. K. Downing and Glenn Tipton

Downing also recalled hearing a rough cut of the album that seemed to lack something. “We were kind of happy, but still talking about that extra song that we hadn’t really come up with yet,” he said. “We wanted something that would do a completely different job to the blood and thunder of tracks like ‘Screaming For Vengeance’ and ‘Electric Eye’.”

Ultimately, “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’” ended up being exactly what they needed. “We got the embryo of the idea going up to Glenn’s house near Stafford,” Downing said, “and got it in our minds that we needed extra ingredients and flavours to throw into the pot that would make it more appetising for radio. Obviously, it really took off!”