William Shatner to Record a Heavy Metal Album Featuring Covers of Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden

William Shatner has conquered space, dominated the spoken word world, and now he’s taking on heavy metal. The legendary actor has announced that he is recording a metal covers album. The project will feature a crew of heavy metal industry icons. Shatner will be paying tribute to some big names, like Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden.

“Metal has always been a place where imagination gets loud,” Shatner said of the project, per Blabbermouth. “This album is a gathering of forces—each artist bringing their fire, their precision, their chaos. I chose them because they have something to say, and because metal demands honesty.”

Shatner received a Grammy nomination for the audiobook ‘Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder’

Notably, Shatner pointed to his recent contribution to Nuclear Messiah’s all-star concept album, Black Flame, as a source of inspiration. “When Nuclear Messiah came to life, something clicked,” Shatner explained. “It wasn’t just a track—it was a doorway. It made me want to go all the way in, bring in the best metal players I could find, and create something fearless.”

The Nuclear Messiah project features Megadeth alumni Chris Poland, Marty Friedman, and Chris Adler (ex-Lamb of God). Blue Öyster Cult bassist Joe Bouchard and Let Us Prey frontman Marc Lopes are also part of the group.

Zakk Wylde gifted Shatner a guitar, which influenced his new heavy metal undertaking

Blabbermouth noted that in the past, Shatner has worked with some big names in metal. The list includes Zakk Wylde (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society), Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple, Rainbow), and Edgar Froese (Tangerine Dream). He’s also teamed with Wayne Kramer (MC5) and Henry Rollins (Black Flag), which deepens his heavy metal bond.

“I’ve spent a lifetime exploring in both reality and fiction,” said Shatner. “Now I am stepping out into the unknown once again with my new project in heavy metal. I am covering Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden, as well as a number of new songs written by my team. The whole project is destined for this year. I hope you will join me in the exploration.”

No additional album details are available at this time, but they will be shared soon.