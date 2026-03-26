Dungeons and Dragons Seasons Explained – Everything To Know About the 2026 Release Schedule

Dungeons and Dragons is introducing a new approach to its product roadmap starting in 2026 with the D&D Seasons.

What Are Dungeons and Dragons Seasons?

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Traditionally, Dungeons and Dragons usually releases at least one book every quarter. Sometimes the book is a new campaign, sometimes a setting guide, and sometimes it is an expansion to the player rules with new subclasses or races.

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Those releases would sometimes include other companion products, but not all of the time. Going forward, Wizards of the Coast is attempting to make each product release feel like more of a related and connected larger story. To accomplish this, Dungeons and Dragons will now have “seasons”, which are essentially groups of related products that release over a particular time frame.

The first three seasons, which will take players through the spring, summer, and fall of 2026 have all been revealed, though not every product has been spoiled just yet.

Seasons are an interesting concept to bring to Dungeons and Dragons, particularly because they feel a bit like the old school “block” approach to Magic: The Gathering that Wizards of the Coast moved away from as that game began to lean further into more IP crossovers.

Season of Horror Details

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The first official Dungeons and Dragons season kicks off in April 2026 and runs through June 2026. The Season of Horror is built around the upcoming Ravenloft: The Horrors Within sourcebook.

Supporting products will include a new Tarokka card deck, DM Screen and Map Pack, all of which are tied to Ravenloft.

There will also be Organized Play events held in the April to June timeframe that thematically fit in with the Season of Horror tropes.

Season of Magic Details

Once the Season of Horror wraps up, TTRPG fans will move on to the Season of Magic in Dungeons and Dragons. This season starts in early July 2026 and runs through September. The main releases for this season will be the Arcana Unleashed player sourcebook and the Arcana Unleashed: Deadfall companion adventure.

Additionally, the supporting products will include D&D Reference Card Decks, all tied to the high-magic themes introduced in the books. Similar to the Season of Horror events, there will also be Organized Play opportunities that fit in with the Season of Magic themes between July and September.

Season of Champions (Rumored) Details

Finally, 2026 will wrap up with the Season of Champions according to rumors. This season, which was not officially announced in the main road map reveal, will run from October through the end of December 2026. Although this season is still mostly a mystery, we do know that there will be at least one major book release that it is focused on.

At this point, the most popular theory is that the Season of Champions will finally feature a return to the Dark Sun campaign setting. Some other fans suspect it could be a season set in Greyhawk, though.

Be sure to check back in the coming months for more details on the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons products and other announcements.