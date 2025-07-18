CBD Vs. CBG Vs. CBN: What’s Going on With All These Cannabinoids?

There’s a new cannabinoid to talk about every. single. day. You’re shopping for CBD gummies, and then all of a sudden, you see CBG and CBN gummies. What the hell are these?

For the most part, they’re pretty similar to CBD, so you won’t be getting into anything ridiculously foreign if you try them. I’ll highlight some of the notable differences to give you an idea of what you’re about to put in your body. From CBD to CBGA, let’s define some cannabinoids.

What Is CBD?

CBD is probably the cannabinoid you’ll be most familiar with here. It’s THC’s best buddy — the friend that helps you relax when your partying is getting out of control. CBD is cannabidiol, one of the most prominent cannabinoids found naturally in cannabis. Strains can contain anywhere between 1% and 25% CBD.

Studies have shown a long list of potential benefits, including reducing anxiety, chronic pain, stress, depression, insomnia, and more. Some researchers suggest it may have anti-cancer properties, but there’s not enough strong evidence to state that as fact. At least, not yet; we’ll see what happens.

Whether you’re new to cannabis or a long-time user, I highly recommend inviting CBD to every cannabis session. Thanks to the entourage effect, CBD can actually enhance the high created by THC and its variants. It can help you get a little higher, while also balancing the sensation so you don’t feel anxious or overwhelmed. I don’t care how long you’ve been partaking in marijuana or how high your tolerance is, CBD is a wonderful and kind companion.

What Is CBG?

CBG, a.k.a. cannabigerol, isn’t as popular as CBD, but it still deserves an invite to your sessions. It’s also naturally found in cannabis plants, but in lower concentrations. In most cannabis strains, there’s only 1% CBG. Because it’s not as popular, there’s even less research on it.

Some evidence and anecdotes point to benefits like easing anxiety, depression, brain fog, chronic pain, and IBS symptoms. Like CBD, it may also prevent cancer cell growth, per a 2021 study.

Everyone reacts to these cannabinoids differently. However, most report that CBG gives them a mental boost, rather than making them sleepy. I can attest to this experience, as I’ve found CBG creates a clear-headed sensation while helping to release tension.

What Is CBN?

Next up is CBN, or cannabinol. Much like CBG, it’s often ignored. It’s even less prominent in most cannabis strains, with a concentration between 0.3% and 1%.

What really sets CBN apart from CBD and other cannabinoids in this category is that it can get you high. It has very mild psychoactive effects, about a quarter of the strength of THC. Its potency combined with its prominence in cannabis plants means it’s unlikely to make you feel high without another psychoactive cannabinoid by its side. But a substantial dose of CBN will put you in an altered state.

Since it can give you that hazy feeling, it’s often used as an effective sleep aid. It’s also thought to relieve pain and provide neuroprotective properties. But if you’re interested in this cannabinoid, it can be tricky to find on its own.

Are There More?

You thought we were finished? Not quite. Actually, there are 100 known cannabinoids in cannabis plants, and more yet to be discovered. So we’re not done here. I’m not going to get into 100 compounds, cause that’d be boring. But I’ll mention three more that may come up when you’re shopping.

CBC

CBC is cannabichromene, and while it’s even less talked about than the ones mentioned above, it’s a point of focus in cannabis research. It’s not psychoactive, but it plays well with other cannabinoids and can amp up the entourage effect.

Its prominence is similar to that of CBN, typically having a concentration at or below 1%. Like all cannabinoids, it needs much more research to be fully understood. However, the medical potential is compelling. It could possibly help fight everything from cancer to acne. CBC may also protect brain cells, preventing Alzehiemer’s, depression, and similar brain conditions.

CBDA

CBDA (cannabidiolic acid) is the precursor to CBD, just like how THCA (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid) is the precursor to THC. When CBDA is decarboxylated, meaning when it’s heated to a certain temperature, it chemically turns into CBD.

THCA is much weaker than THC, but CBDA might be more potent than CBD. Again, we need more research to say for sure, but because CBDA binds to enzymes instead of cannabinoid receptors in our brain, it could help ease pain, anxiety, and other discomfort more comprehensively.

CBDA is thought to help with nausea, motion sickness, inflammation, and anxiety, as well as potentially helping with cancer and bipolar disorder. If this is all true, the compound could be an exceptional ingredient in medicines, but we need more research first.

CBGA and CBNA are also the precursors to CBG and CBN, respectively. They’re even less studied, so I don’t have much information to share about them, but they may offer similar benefits to their compound counterparts.

CBDV

The last cannabinoid we’ll learn about today is CBDV, or cannabidivarin. Most strains have about 1% CBDV.

The information is limited, but some believe it has the potential to help with seizure disorders, inflammation, digestive issues, and nausea. Some CBDV trials have not shown improvements in these conditions, but there are many reports of it helping with such health problems. The impact might vary dramatically between people.

The Low-Down on These Compounds

If you use full-spectrum cannabis products, you’re getting a taste of all these compounds. While each one is unique, they’re all close cousins of CBD and contribute to the entourage effect.

This gives you an idea of how the cannabinoids differ, so you can pick the perfect products for your needs. Hopefully, we’ll have more research as scientists and officials dive deeper into cannabis studies. And when that happens, I’ll be here to let you guys know what’s happening.

