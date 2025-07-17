Focus Up and Calm Down With These CBG Gummies

Solve the stress without sending yourself into a sleepy state with the Slumber Extra Strength CBG Gummies. These green apple gummies use an underrated cannabinoid to create a mellow treat that won’t slow you down in the slightest, making it a tasty treat for anywhere, anytime.

The Underrated Cannabinoid

These gummies contain 30mg CBG each, which is a moderate dose for this lesser-known cannabinoid. While CBG and CBD are not the same, they’re from the same cannabinoid family and often have similar effects. Compared to CBD, CBG is more cerebral and energizing, which I’ll explain more in the next section.

Videos by VICE

Chill Out Without Checking Out

I know all the different cannabinoids can be confusing (and annoying) to keep track of. But if CBD is good for relaxing, CBG is a bit better for getting things done. Many users say it can offer benefits like mental clarity, focus, and pain relief, along with anti-inflammatory effects, digestive support for sensitive tummies, and potential neuroprotective properties.

My experience with these was nothing but pleasant. After taking two, I felt a sense of focused calm. If you’re having a chaotic work day where there’s a ton on your plate and your mind is racing, one of these is heaven-sent. It helps steady your mind so you can check things off your to-do list while bringing down your anxiety.

While the subtle sensation is mostly cerebral, it can offer some physical relief too, helping you relax your shoulders and stop gritting your teeth. Where CBD and CBN can make you sleepy, CBG keeps you locked in while delivering the same soothing effects. It’s a cannabinoid that I’d invite to any party — or work meeting.

Mellow in Your Mouth

Courtesy of author

These were not like other gummies. While most of the cannabis gummies I try are coated with sugar and packed with punchy fruit flavors, these were mild and slick. There’s no sugar coating in sight, which I’m a huge fan of. Instead, the gummies have a smooth, glass-like appearance.

The green apple flavor is not tart or sweet, but rather mellow. It’s more like cooked green apples your grandma might put in her pie, minus the cinnamon. The profile mimics the moss green hue, so it’s not that Granny Smith green we’re all used to with apples.

They’re not particularly chewy and have a more yielding texture that’s easy and quick to eat. Overall, the taste, texture, and appearance of these gummies were an unexpected delight. They don’t fit into the same mold as most CBD gummies, offering something unique.

Designs That Feel Like a Mood Ring

As a brand, Slumber’s mission is clear. They make gummies that help you navigate whatever life throws at you, whether you’re struggling to sleep or need a mental boost to be productive. Their In the Mood Gummies are for sexy time, with a hot pink package design. But their Deep Zzzs Gummies for sleeping are a rich shade of purple.

These CBG Gummies come in a sunset orange color scheme, which aligns with the focused yet relaxed sensation they create. Slumber uses straightforward packaging without being boring, as each one feels like a mood, and I want to collect them all. You know, like Pokémon.

Focus For a Discount

A 30-count of these gummies is $60 for a one-time purchase, which is $2 per gummy. It’s an average price for CBD gummies, therefore also standard for CBG. CBG gummies aren’t as common, so it’s hard to discuss the average price, but it’s fairly close to CBD.

While $2 is reasonable, Slumber will give you 30% off if you sign up for subscribe and save, which is one of the better subscribe and save deals I’ve seen around. Some places give you 10%, maybe 20%, but 30% is a real gift. You can pause or cancel whenever, so there’s really no risk… just take the 30% discount.

Don’t Sleep on CBG

While I’m one of CBD’s biggest stans, CBG gummies have a place in my cabinet too. And the Slumber Extra Strength CBG Gummies will be kept in stock from here on out. They combine the chill feeling of CBD with a dose of clear-headedness that’s beneficial in just about every situation. Plus, I love the out-of-the-box gummy style that ditched the sugar in favor of something more sophisticated.

CBD Stars

If you want a dose of CBD instead, try the CBDfx Original Mixed Berry CBD Gummies. These are THC-free, so no risk of a hazy feeling.

If you want a delicious and calming experience, try the SOUL CBD Orange Cream Gummies. Yes, they do actually taste like a creamsicle.

The Cornbread Watermelon CBD Gummies have 1 mg THC, so they will give you a hazier feel, making them ideal for chiller situations, not crazy workdays.