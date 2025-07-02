The CBD Gummy That Tastes Like It Came From the Ice Cream Truck

The SOUL CBD Orange Cream Gummies have a vibrant creamsicle taste that transports me back to steamy summer days, standing in line at the ice cream truck. But these are orange cream treats for adults, with a hefty dose of CBD that helps you enjoy the day, no matter how hectic it gets. Find out why these are the perfect summer CBD snack.

CBD Goes Solo

The SOUL CBD Orange Cream Gummies contain 25mg CBD per gummy. They’re not listed as broad or full spectrum, but the lab results show that the only cannabinoid present in significant quantities is CBD, making this a CBD-only product.

A Chill Chew

Since these only contain CBD, they won’t cause any sort of haziness or euphoria. However, I did feel that they were a mood booster and stress reliever.

They created an easygoing vibe that set the tone for my day, which is always delightful. When I took one in the morning, it didn’t make me sleepy. However, I definitely didn’t feel energized.

I also ate one before bed, which didn’t make me drowsy, but resulted in an effortless sleep. I usually wake up a few times throughout the night, but not with these. Long story short, the CBD did its thing.

Orange Cream of the Crop

I was lucky enough to try all of the SOUL CBD gummy flavors, which include Raspberry, Pineapple Mango, Strawberry, Pina Colada, Seriously Sour, and Passion Fruit. Each one was delicious, but I chose Orange Cream as my favorite flavor to review for you guys.

The Passion Fruit was a very, very close runner-up. I had to eat like three each to come to my final decision. But it seems that SOUL has a knack for orange, because their Out of Office Blood Orange THC Gummies were also one of my favorites.

The Orange Cream here is not the same flavor, as it has a creamy, lactose-like aftertaste that brings in that creamsicle vibe. So you bite into a juicy orange, and end up swallowing a creamy bite of vanilla ice cream. It sounds like some heavenly concoction from Willy Wonka’s factory, except it’s real and loaded with CBD.

The chewy texture is just dense enough for a robust, pleasant mouthfeel. It won’t stick to your teeth or melt in your mouth, making for a balanced texture. Overall, I’m wholly impressed by how they made a gummy taste milky, in the best way possible.

Cute, Clean, Creamsicle-Coded

SOUL’s Out of Office product line has a groovy, retro vibe that I love. These CBD gummies aren’t part of that line, but still have a cute look that matches the cheerful flavor profiles. The containers have a pastel label with cartoon-style graphics of the fruit or other food that inspired the flavor.

Fittingly, the Orange Cream shows a branch filled with plump oranges, with a creamsicle beside it. It has an elegant appearance that feels modern and fresh, and just as delicious as the gummies inside. It’s hard for me to fault the SOUL brand’s overall vibe, as it appeals to the Gen Z/millennial in me perfectly.

Premium Price Gets You Premium Peace

If you opt for a one-time purchase, the SOUL gummies are a bit pricey, ringing in at over $2 per gummy. But if you choose to subscribe and save on these gummies, you get a whopping 30% off your order, bringing the price down to about $1.50 per gummy, which is a solid price for a 25mg CBD treat.

If you’re just after the CBD, there are definitely cheaper options out there. But if you’re also in it for the flavor and chewiness, SOUL is worth it.

Flavor First

These work as well as most CBD gummies, giving you a chilled-out feeling, even on your more stressful days. What sets the SOUL CBD Orange Cream Gummies apart is not only the ample and creative flavor options, but also the quality of the flavors. They’re distinct and delicious, making it easy to get your daily dose of CBD and treat yourself to a fun flavor.

