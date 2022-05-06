The Best CBD Gummies for Every Purpose, From Sleep to Sex

If my mother asks me “what’s CBD?” again, I might explode. But, to be totally and completely frank, there is quite a bit of confusion surrounding if it works, what it does, and how much you should take, so here’s a little refresher: CBD stands for cannabidiol, a chemical compound that comes from the same plant as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) but doesn’t produce any of the psychoactive effects of good old Mary Jane. If you can’t deal with the paranoia or room-spinning anxiety that can unfortunately come with a THC high, but are still looking for a mellow solution for anxiety or muscle pain, then CBD could be worth a try. That stress-reducing, body-soothing quality is what many people say they achieve when they partake in CBD gummies, tinctures, or joints—all the juicy goodness of deep sleep, relaxed muscles, and calmer vibes without the worry of “is this real life?”

While the CBD market is vastly oversaturated, there are many studies bolstering evidence that CBD has meaningful medical and personal-use applications, but its effects are a little different on everyone, with some users requiring higher amounts than others to experience effects. That’s one of many reasons why CBD gummies are so popular; they come in endless flavors, are easy to transport, have measured dosages (i.e., 20 milligrams of CBD per gummy), and are often targeted and labeled to a specific need (ie. stress, creativity, etc.)

It can be overwhelming to navigate the vast world of CBD product, but don’t worry—allow us to hold your hand as we take you on a journey to the relaxation station by way of this list of the best CBD gummies in the game for every purpose, from getting better sleep to feeling better during a workout.

For sleepy time

Highline Wellness offers its highly-reviewed sleep gummies in both 10- and 20-milligram doses, so newbies can start small, and people with a higher tolerance can get their fix. They have an average 4.8-out-of-five star rating from more than 600 reviews, with one satisfied reviewer writing that “since starting these sleep aids I am able to sleep through the night and wake refreshed and energetic”; others add that they “rest like a baby” and get the “best sleep ever.” The addition of five milligrams of melatonin to each dose helps relieve stress and gives that extra oomph that makes you feel like you’re getting a hug from the Celestial Seasonings Sleepy Time bear.

For a runner’s high

Cannabis, despite how it’s portrayed in the media, can be a great tool to aid creativity, focus, and stamina. OFFFIELD has created the ultimate gummy to help you go that extra mile with a punchy blend of 100 milligrams of CBD, 16 milligrams of CBG—a cannabinoid that helps CBD bind to the receptors in the body—and 20 grams of caffeine from mate.

For the gourmand

If sophisticated flavors and exquisite packaging are your jam, look no further than Rose Los Angeles. The brand does countless collaborations with chefs, winemakers, and other tastemakers that elevate the classic Turkish delight candy into a gourmet flavor experience, with, of course, CBD. Two of our favorites are the poached pear, created with Chef Enrique Olvera from Cosme, and a day-and-night duo done in collaboration with our friends at Standard Dose. Each decadent chew contains 10 milligrams of CBD and no THC.

For advocates of social justice

House of Wise has an amazing sampler box that is perfect for beginners. If you don’t know what you need, this limited-edition collection features three doses of each of the brand’s gummy varieties: sleep, stress, sex, and strength. Additionally, all proceeds from the sales of the box will benefit Last Prisoner Project’s family support fund and the Worsley family, who were arrested and incarcerated on cannabis charges despite having a prescription.

For coastal grandmas

Fans of summer gardens, tea towels, and dinner al fresco might be surprised to learn that Martha Stewart has her very own line of CBD, in partnership with Canopy. The home goods honcho developed the line herself, which features gourmet flavors including tropical mango, coconut, and pineapple with a pure CBD isolate, a super-refined product containing no other traces of THC or other cannabinoids.

For calming the nerves

The coolest thing about Asystem gummies is that, while they do take immediate effect, they become even more potent and reliable when you take them consistently, like a multivitamin. The brand’s gummies feature a proprietary blend of Safr’Inside (an extract of Persian saffron that is proven to naturally support emotional health, improve sleep quality, and reduce anxiety) as well as panax ginseng, lemon balm extract, and a daytime terpene blend. They work together to create results in less than a week.

For vegans

We wouldn’t forget you, vegans! Yes, there are plenty of ways to ingest CBD, but gummies are fun and flavorful, and these gelatin-free bois are suitable for everyone. Made with organic, single-origin, and locally-sourced-whenever-possible ingredients, Gron uses a broad-spectrum CBD which contains other terpenes and cannabinoids for a well-rounded experience.

Fer Yer (Mental) Health

Healist teamed up with artist Luciano Cian to create beautiful packaging for its CBD Calm Chews. These 100-percent natural and vegan gummies also contain special adaptogens such as L-Theanine, which boosts levels of serotonin and dopamine; calming terpenes including chamomile and cardamom; and rhodiola rosea extract, which is historically used by some populations to help stabilize stress levels.

There you have it: gummies for one and all. While CBD is legal in all 50 states, it’s important to remember that there are still hundreds of thousands of individuals who remain incarcerated after being charged with cannabis possession, even in small amounts. (People of color are also four times more likely to be arrested for cannabis possession, and even though laws are changing, it doesn’t mean people are being released from prison or that their records will be expunged.) If you’re in the market for some CBD, consider shopping from independent brands producing excellent products that are also doing their part to end incarceration and donating proceeds to individuals in need.

Here’s to chew-sing the right gummy for you, cheers!

