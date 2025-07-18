Meet the 1,000mg CBD Gummies From Mood — And Find Pure Relief

“Pure Relief” is an accurate name for these gummies that drain all the stress and worries from your body. Whether you notice when the effects kick in or not, there’s no denying that this hefty dose of CBD delivers a mellow and carefree energy. The Mood Pure Relief CBD Gummies are the highest dose of CBD I’ve ever chewed on, and reminded me just how easygoing your day can be when you indulge in a ridiculous amount of CBD.

A Quadruple-Digit Dose

I’m a CBD lover ‘til the end, but even I was iffy about taking this big of a dose. Each gummy contains a whopping 1,000mg of CBD. I don’t usually need commas when talking about dosages. So this is a bigass dose.

These gummies contain CBD isolate, which means they are neither broad nor full spectrum. There are no other cannabinoids hanging out with CBD; it’s all by itself here. For people skeptical about cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, CBN, and the like, these are a safe option. They’re also 100% THC-free, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally getting a little hazy.

The packaging actually warns you not to exceed two gummies in a 24-hour period, “even if you don’t feel anything.” It’s also not recommended for beginners. CBD is usually a safe option for starters, but these are an extreme CBD gummy, so proceed with caution. When I first saw these, the 1,000mg dose seemed unholy, but it ended up being heavenly.

Oh-So-Chill

I have a high tolerance when it comes to cannabis, but even I was a teensy bit hesitant to try these. But it’s my job, so I did it for the greater good (you guys). Thankfully, they ended up being the embodiment of the greater good.

About 40ish minutes after taking one, I could feel it hit, and I felt a little nauseous for two seconds. LITERALLY, two seconds, so don’t let that dissuade you from trying them. My point is, I felt the gummy kick in, so there was a clear moment the sensation started.

These did not deliver any sort of high at all, which is expected with CBD isolate. However, they do come with a wave of peaceful relaxation. Intrusive thoughts? Blocked. Sunday scaries? Squashed. Existential dread? Forgotten. It just makes everything easy, like you’re riding a chill wave through your day.

To my surprise, they didn’t make me sleepy. When it was time for bed, I fell asleep in half a heartbeat, but the gummies didn’t make me drowsy or tired on their own. The effects seemed to last a while, probably over five hours, keeping me feeling happy-go-lucky into the night. I’ve never taken this much CBD at once before, but now I feel like hero doses of CBD are a life hack.

After reading a few reviews of these gummies, I’m afraid a lot of people aren’t understanding what they’re supposed to do. While I felt the gummies kick in, these aren’t going to hit you the way THC or even full spectrum CBD products will. If you’re looking for a high, look elsewhere. That’s not the point of these.

Heavy on the Hemp

The gummies have a yielding, firm texture and a light dusting of sugar. They come in a guava flavor that is on the sweeter side and has a subtle fruitiness to it. It doesn’t deliver the tart but smooth guava taste you might be expecting.

There’s a hemp aftertaste and acidic fruity quality to them, so I did have to drink some water afterward to help wash down that punchiness.

Holistic and Rustic

As someone who tests loads of cannabis products, the excessive use of plastic can be a bummer. Mood’s packaging uses less plastic, with a thick paper exterior that offers a rustic feel and a plastic interior that keeps products fresh. I appreciate the eco-friendly efforts.

Not only is this packaging a little better for the planet, but it also gives the brand a holistic and earthy aura while still being modern. As I’ve mentioned when discussing other Mood products, I love the ‘70s vibe of the typography and the minimalist packaging that makes the product the real focus.

A Hero Dose Without the Hefty Price Tag

The Mood Pure Relief CBD Gummies come in four sizes (10, 30, 60, or 90 gummies) and two doses (500mg or 1,000mg). The more you buy, the more bang for your buck you get. A one-time purchase of a 10-pack of the higher dose breaks down to about $5.50 per gummy, which is higher than average. But if you buy a 90-count package, the price drops all the way down to $2.30 per gummy. If you opt for a subscribe and save setup, you get an extra 15% off.

Ultimately, I recommend buying more than 10 if you know you like CBD. The 30-count and 60-count packages are stellar options if the 90-count is more than you need to start, costing around $3 per gummy and keeping you stocked for stressful times. Even though the price per gummy may feel high, these contain far more CBD than most CBD gummies on the market. Many doses are between 20mg and 50mg, so you’re getting 20-50x the CBD for a comparable price. In my book, that’s a steal.

Stress: Killed.

This massive dose of CBD is like a sneaky stress assassin. You might not even notice the effects of the Mood Pure Relief CBD Gummies unless you’re paying attention. If you take note, you’ll realize that the generous dose puts you in a calmer, go-with-the-flow vibe that makes your day effortless, even if things get stressful.