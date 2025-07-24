Zest, Zzzs, and Zero Regrets With These CBD Gummies For Sleep

I’ve sampled several CBD gummies made specifically to help people fall asleep and stay asleep. Many were lovely, but the Deep Zzzs CBD CBN THC Gummies For Sleep were the best of the bunch, offering zest and zzzs in one jar. The bright flavor is a sweet bite, followed by a night of peace. If you’re sick of staring at the clock and cursing yourself for being awake at 2 AM, try this lemon raspberry remedy.

The Cannabinoid Dream Team

These are a concoction of sleepytime compounds. Each gummy contains 25mg CBD, 8mg CBN, and 3mg Delta-9 THC. CBD is known to chill you out, while CBN is quickly becoming people’s go-to cannabinoid for bedtime.

While this recipe probably didn’t need any THC to help you get to sleep, the 3mg dose provides a subtle haziness that can deliver you to dreamland faster. It’s a small amount, but it’s enough that you might get high if you have a low tolerance. Don’t take these if you’re looking for a THC-free option. Try the CBDfx Mixed Berry Gummies instead.

Lights Out

CBN is sometimes called the “sleepy cannabinoid,” and when paired with CBD and THC, it’ll knock you out pretty fast. In less than 30 minutes, I felt my eyelids get heavier and my focus start to wane, so I do not recommend popping one of these in the middle of a workday. That would be a mistake.

I found myself feeling distracted and a little hazy after taking just one, and after taking two, I was ready for bed. Many CBD gummies are designed to help you relax, but not necessarily fall asleep. These were formulated to put you to sleep, and they’re damn good at their job. These can help you fall asleep even if you were wired and wide awake before taking them. And that’s what makes them my favorite nighttime gummy.

Falling asleep is usually my biggest hurdle. These make passing out on my pillow effortless. But they’re made to help you stay asleep as well. Sometimes I wake up at the witching hour (3 AM), like a real witch, but these keep me asleep until my alarm goes off — no time for the dark arts.

Pucker Up Before Powering Down

I was giddy when I saw these had a Lemon Raspberry flavor. That’s a winning combination every time for me, and these gummies were no exception.

They have a mouth-puckering initial flavor with an upfront lemon taste that gives your jaw that tingly feeling for a moment. I looooove it. It quickly mellows out into a juicy raspberry flavor while still having the brightness of the lemon. These don’t taste like any other cannabis gummy I’ve tried, CBD or THC. They taste like a bougie jam I probably paid too much for at a farmers market, delivering a flavorful and high-end taste.

The texture of these CBD gummies is delicate and yielding, making them easy to bite in half (or less) if you prefer a smaller dose to start. There’s no sugar coating, so store them in a cool place to prevent them from sticking together. I’m not a huge fan of sugar coatings, so I appreciate the sleek texture that complements the lemon raspberry profile.

Purple = Sleep, Don’t Ask Questions

I’ve reviewed other gummies from Slumber, like the Slumber Extra Strength CBG Gummies, but no two products have the same vibe. The CBG gummies come in a sunny orange and yellow package that captures the bliss of relieving pain. However, the Deep Zzzs Gummies come in a rich purple jar, which perfectly captures the right vibe for bedtime. It’s a robust but soothing hue, capturing the sleepy darkness that comes with one or two of these gummies and a comfy bed.

The straightforward but colorful packaging makes it easy to see what these gummies were made for: Sleeping. And considering the brand name is Slumber, it’s safe to say this particular product embodies a lot of what the brand is all about.

It’s not the only Slumber product that’s made for bedtime! If you want to elevate your sleep serenity, the Dream Sleep Pillow Spray is a delightful addition to your nighttime routine. Use it to mist your pillow with the natural scent of chamomile, English lavender, and vetiver. One whiff and your mattress will be calling to you. Even if the smell doesn’t make you sleepy, it’s still a beautiful scent to enjoy at the end of the day.

Sleep, But Make It Cheap

Can you even put a price on a good night’s sleep? Apparently, yes, and it’s a super affordable $1.40. If you choose to subscribe and save with Slumber, you’ll receive 30% off, so each gummy costs less than $1.50. But even if you do a one-time purchase, it’s only $2 per gummy. Most people likely only need one to get to sleep, so it’s basically $40 a month to sleep like an angel. If you struggle to sleep, you know that’s well worth it.

Lemon Raspberry Lullabies

Many CBD gummies can help you sleep more easily. But the Deep Zzzs CBD CBN THC Gummies For Sleep are supreme. The generous dose of CBN, the whisper of THC, and the hefty CBD are the perfect combination for a restful night. You won’t get crazy high and have weird dreams, and you won’t be wide awake at the witching hour. They’ll carry you all the way to morning on a cozy cloud of relaxation.

