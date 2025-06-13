What Is THCP? The New Cannabinoid on the Block

Good lord, another cannabinoid? I know, I know, it’s never-ending.

Every other day, there’s a new variant of CBD or another derivative of THC with an extra letter tacked onto it. THCP is one of the latest (there’s not even a WebMD page about it yet). Italian researchers only discovered it in 2019, but it’s already in federally legal and nationally available products.

What Is THCP?

Let’s do the definition first. THCP is a naturally occurring cannabinoid in our beloved cannabis plants. The structure is similar to Delta-9 THC. However, it apparently binds to cannabinoid receptors 33x more efficiently. This is because THC has a five-carbon alkyl side chain, while THCP has a seven-carbon chain.

What is this? Advanced chemistry? There won’t be a test, so don’t worry about it. The point is, this stuff is potent, maybe more potent than Delta-9 THC. More research is needed (as f***ing always) to fully understand its effects.

Is THCP Synthetic?

Like I said, it does occur naturally in cannabis plants. But in super small amounts. Not enough for the THCP to get us high when we smoke flower — the Delta-9 is what takes care of us. But when extracted, THCP can be used in federally legal products, thanks to the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill, to get us uber-stoned.

However, because it’s present in tiny quantities, it’s inconvenient to go for the natural stuff. Much like Delta-8 THC, THCP can be created by synthesizing CBD, which is present in higher quantities naturally.

What My Research Says

While we await more research from the cannabis scientists, I’ll fill you in on my research, I mean experience. I would definitely say this stuff is potent. I’ve used it in vape and gummy form, and yup, it’s a lot.

I’m usually chill when high. I’ve never been the type to be like, “Guys, I think that was a cop.” But the THCP products make me feel a bit paranoid and uncomfortable. It’s not that I’m wildly high, but it feels like a concentrated high that comes with some anxiety. Luckily, I’m stocked up on CBD products, which can’t weaken the THCP’s high, but can do wonders to even out the experience. Many THCP products don’t contain CBD for some reason. I recommend combining the two cannabinoids for best results.

If you’re new to cannabis, I don’t recommend THCP. It’s a bit much, and because it’s still new, I’m not confident in giving you dosage recommendations. Stick with the Delta-9, or even the Delta-8.

Try THCP, If You Dare

Maybe I’m being dramatic, but I have a higher tolerance than your average Jane. I’m into the THCP if I have a side helping of CBD. If you’re riding Cloud 9 all day, every day, you might loooove THCP. In which case, I have some recommendations.

