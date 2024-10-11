The 11 Best THC Drinks (And Drink Mixes) to Catch a Cool Buzz

Who doesn’t love a good beverage? It’s refreshing, it’s delicious, and it’s relaxing—extra relaxing if it’s chock full of good, old Delta 9 THC. That’s the chemical in cannabis that gets you high as a kite, by the way. You get a bit of relaxation, sure, and, in some cases, a bit of a boost to the stratosphere.

Dr. Staci Gruber, associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, attributes recent interest in cannabis beverages to “the ‘Cali sober’ trend.” It’s true that young adults are drinking less, and naturally, experimenting with other substances to achieve a relaxing buzz.

Nowadays, everyone and their actual mothers are downing gummies, which is no bad way to go. But if you’ve gotta quench your thirst or just prefer a buzz that you can sip on gradually, then take a look at these THC-packed drinks and drink mixes. We’ve picked out the most potent and the most gentle THC drinks we could find. (Availability may vary based on your location.)

Drink up, friends, but sip with caution—a little often goes a long way.

quick look at the best thc drinks

how we evaluated

Anybody who’s ever choked down a middling IPA at a party knows that it’s no fun for a drink to be a chore, so we gave kudos to customer reports of tasty flavors. Then there’s also the quality of the ingredients. Organic, all-natural ingredients win points with us.

Lastly, the dosage mattered. While we couldn’t think of any particular dosage that would disqualify a THC drink, we did make an effort to select a variety of dosages, from low doses for the Cali-sober-curious to high doses for the experienced psychonauts out there.

Now, without further ado [cracks can of blueberry açai cannabis water] let’s take a look at the best THC drinks.

Strongest THC Drink – Cycling Frog Sparkling Thc Iced Tea Lemonade

This one’s a ripper with 50mg of Delta 9 THC and 50mg of CBD in each can. That’s a hefty amount that’ll get you flying pretty damn high once you gulp down all its contents. It even comes with a warning of sorts from Cycling Frog:

“This is a very potent product… We suggest this product for experienced users only. If your THC tolerance is on the lower side, this product can be enjoyed in smaller pours over the course of several days with the help of a can saver.”

Potency isn’t the whole story, though. Made with real black tea and lemon juice—but no artificial flavors or coloring—it’s also vegan, non-GMO, and gluten free. Watch the calories, though. There are 160 of them in each can. But you probably won’t be slamming several of these. There’s also raspberry lemonade for you iced tea haters.

Lowest Dose – Cann Lo Boy

The Lo Boy has only 1mg of Delta 9 THC in 12-fluid-ounce can. Even if you spend the picnic, beach hang, house party, or football tailgate keeping pace with your High Life chugging friends, you’re more likely to get a gentle buzz after several cans than a raging high.

That said, know your body and your limits. Everyone’s tolerance is different. Having 1mg of THC isn’t the same as having no THC. “We recommend you start with one Cann and wait to feel its effects before going in for another,” says Cann.

These are flavored with real juice and sweetened with 100% agave nectar, and you can get ’em in blood orange cardamom, lemon lavender, and grapefruit rosemary. No basic flavors here.

Best unflavored THC drink mix – Brelixi Flavorless + Functional THC Fast-Acting Powder

All right, all right. This probably isn’t for those who hate flavor. It’s for those who want to be able to turn any already flavored beverage into a THC drink without creating a hideous blend or overriding the bevvie’s existing flavor.

“Mix into coffee, tea, smoothies, acai bowl, yogurt, sauces/condiments, soups, marinades, and more!,” suggests Brelixi. “Bake cookies, muffins, brownies up to 400°F.”

One serving equals two scoops, which in turn equals 5mg of THC. It’s not a huge amount, but it’s best to start with one serving if you’re not a THC veteran. The stuff can sneak up on you because it has a delayed reaction.

It comes in a reusable jar with a bamboo spoon included. We dig the idea the reusing things to cut down on waste. It’s anyone’s guess as to what you’d do with that jar. We’ll take that bamboo spoon, though. Can never have too many spaces.

For the variety of life – WYNK THC Drink Experience Pack

Are you a choosey chooser? Do you choke up at the front of the fast food counter when it’s time to order? Or you simply like to switch up your options rather than pledge monogamy to one flavor?

This variety pack gives you four varieties to sample: black cherry, lime twist, mango, and tangerine. All contain zero calories and no sugar. So what’s actually in them? 2.5mg of THC and CBD each if you snag a 7.5 fl. oz. can, or 5mg of each if you pick up a 12 fl. oz. can.

Delta 8 seltzer sipper – Mighty Kind Delta 8 Mango Seltzer

It’s harder to find a THC light seltzer that contains Delta 8 rather than the far more common Delta 9, but Mighty Kind provides 20mg of Delta 8 in each can of mango- flavored or cherry-flavor. Both contain no calories, no sugar, and no sweetener.

Delta 8 typically is, unlike most Delta 9, engineered in a laboratory, and it provides a lot less of a high due to the way Delta 8 binds to cannabinoid receptors in the brain. But it stimulates anti-inflammatory properties about as well as Delta 9.

One reviewer, Marcy, says of Mighty Kind’s Delta 8 seltzers, “They are all delicious, they don’t have that fake sweet taste, and just one can give me a nice little buzz.” Mighty Kind also provides lab tests on its website for those unsure of Delta 8’s lack of regulation.

Light on Calories – Cycling Frog Passionfruit THC Light Seltzer

So what differs from Cycling Frog’s regular seltzer? These have only 20 calories per can. They also pack a lighter punch, with 2mg of THC and 4mg of CBD. You can choose the “undertarget” version, with 1.5mg of THC and 2.4mg of CBD, too.

Like the heavier version, these have no artificial flavors or colorings, and they’re made with all-natural fruit juice. They’re vegan, non-GMO, and gluten-free for the trifecta, too. There’s also lemon flavor for those of you feeling a bit lacking in passion lately.

Road Soda – Cann Roadie

This one conjures up images of desolate American highways, long hair blowing in the wind, and Eagles on the AM radio. The appropriately named Roadie comes in a pouch, rather than can, so you can slip it (and sip it) anywhere.

There’s only 2mg of THC in each pouch, so you can enjoy a few of these without floating off to space. That said, Cann suggests: “We recommend you start with one Cann and wait to feel its effects before going in for another.”

It’s flavored naturally and sweetened with 100% agave nectar, too. You’ve got your pick of blood orange cardamom, lemon lavender, and grapefruit rosemary. Now, we’re not saying you should slip one into the movie theater or natural history museum. Not at all.

THC + CBD + shrooms – brez lemon elderflower

So it isn’t enough that this drink has 5mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC and 10mg of CBD? You have to want shrooms in your drink, too. Well OK, you greedy bastard. Here you go.

Brez’s sparkling beverage contains 2,200mg of Lion’s Mane (33mg Lion’s Mane extract) mushroom—not psilocybin. Rather than taking you on a hallucinogenic journey, the soothing properties of Lion’s Mane are intended to counteract any possible paranoia or anxiety that might otherwise occur with edible cannabis. They call it a micro-dose drink, though, meaning one can isn’t necessarily designed to get you zonked. You can get it at half strength, if you like.

Fly away to the tropics – Crescent Canna Crescent 9 Tropical THC Seltzer

Each one of these 12 fl. oz. cans, flavored with mango purée, contains 6mg of Delta 9 THC, which gets you feeling hiiiigh, and 3mg of CBD, which gives you a warm, cuddly calmness. Crescent Canna makes its testing available for viewing here.

Each can contains 60 calories, 10g of sugars, and 40mg of caffeine, which is a bit more than a 12 fl. oz. can of Coke (34mg), but less than a same-sized Diet Coke (46mg).

Take a powder – Brelexi Nano Thc-infused Lemonade Powder

Don’t want to lug around a sloshing bottle of liquid? Just want to mix it up yourself later, when you find water, like the old Kool-Aid at the YMCA days? Grab this drink mix stick, ready with it on hand for immediate dumping once you find the right moment—and a bottle of water.

This one’s got so many flavors, I’m surprised they have room to type the whole list of them on such a tiny, little package. Turmeric, lemonade, yuzu. Brelixi says this one has “A sweet fusion of elderberry and zesty lemonade, with floral & tart hibiscus notes.” The 20mg of THC in each package has an onset time of about 15 to 20 minutes, according to Brelixi.

Look Doc, I’m drinking water – Delta Blueberry Acai Cannabis Water

No sugar, no calories. No nothing. Well, wait there’s 20mg of Delta 9 THC and 5mg of CBD in each can. And “natural flavors,”—a bit vague—and Stevia plant-based sweetener. Still, your doctor should be proud, right? You’re drinking water, and they’re always saying to do that.

Twenty milligrams of Delta 9 THC is enough to get your head singing. It’s no lightweight dosage. And the 5mg of CBD should add a touch of calmness, although it’s not that heavy. Customers seem to love it as an alcohol substitute, too.

You can get it in three other flavors, too, if you’re feeling adventurous. There’s pink lemonade, passionfruit, and blood orange.