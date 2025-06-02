My New THC Movie Theater Snack: Diet Smoke’s Cherry Lime THC Gummies Deliver a Nostalgic High

I crushed a whole bag of Diet Smoke Cherry Lime Delta-9 THC Gummies (30 gummies), and now I’m ready to spew my opinions about them. Get ready!

These were sweet and easy to eat, with a familiar flavor, which I’ll explain a little later on. Learn just how high these can get you and why you should most definitely keep them away from kids (like all cannabis products).

Level: Beginner to Intermediate

The Diet Smoke Cherry Lime Delta-9 THC Gummies contain 10mg Delta-9 THC per gummy. For most people, that’s a medium dose and should be enough to have you vibing with kids’ cartoons. If you never use cannabis, 10mg might send you into space, so start with one gummy, or maybe half.

For VICE’s resident stoner (me), these didn’t quite cut it. I’ve been taking 2-3 at a time to feel the effects. I think what’s lacking here is my beloved CBD.

If you know anything about the entourage effect, you know that THC plays well with others and loves to have other cannabis compounds around, especially CBD. Just a few milligrams of CBD in this recipe, and I think I would get much higher.

Clear and Quick

I’m a CBD lover, but not everyone is, and there’s something to be said for straight THC. The Diet Smoke Cherry Lime Delta-9 THC Gummies gave me a clear-headed, mild high that lasted a couple of hours. I took them before bar hopping with friends, and it was juuust right, keeping me happy but not hazy.

The come-up is rather slow, so take them at least an hour before whatever you’re planning to do. But I was surprised how quickly I came down. Again, I have a high tolerance, so I suspect these would last much longer for someone with less cannabis experience. However, these did not give me any anxiety, paranoia, or discomfort. I just think the THC needed a little boost, as I’ve had other 10mg Delta-9 THC gummies which left me toastier.

Movie Theater Nostalgia

Courtesy of author

The gummies taste like a Cherry Icee you might get at a movie theater. Like, exactly the same flavor profile. While I adore a Cherry Icee, these gummies came off a tad too sweet for me. I thoroughly enjoyed them; I could taste the lime and everything. But my one note is to tone down the sweetness ever so slightly. These seem like something that kids would love, which is definitely not the goal.

Stand Out By Being Subtle

Something about the Diet Smoke brand vibes with me. I love the name, and the packaging is sleek but still fun. These come in a smoke grey bag, which is not a common color that cannabis companies choose. Despite being the most neutral color of all time, the grey makes the gummies stand out against the crowd of brightly colored cannabis goodies.

Baked on a Budget

My budget buddies, these are an excellent product for you. The price varies based on how much you buy, but the cost of each gummy hovers around $1, which is a great deal. As mentioned, I was taking more than one at a time, but I’m sure a lot of you would be pleased with one per adventure.

Would Chew Again

The Diet Smoke Cherry Lime Delta-9 THC Gummies are a sugary treat that takes me back to the times I saw Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in theaters (am I aging myself?) and drank three Icees before the film was over.

They’re great for veteran stoners who need a clear, mild high that they can be social and active on. For newbies, one gummy is plenty. To sum up, I’d never say “no” to one of these gummies, but they’re not my absolute favorite THC gummy ever. And to be clear, I cannot legally eat these at the movies. But who are you? The movie theater snack police?

Other Gummies I Like to Chew

SOUL’s Out of Office Blood Orange THC Gummies contain 10mg THC and 45mg CBD, which is a wonderful balance if you want a manageable high served with a side of serenity.

The Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies are loaded with 25mg THC AND 25mg CBD, delivering the powerful entourage effect you know that I love.

If you love the clear-headed vibes the Diet Smoke gummies give you, you’ll also be head over heels for the Summit Delta-9 Gummies.