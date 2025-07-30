Mood THC Peach Rings Review: New-School Formula, Old-School High

For all my regular cannabis users looking to try something new, I give you the Mood Delta-9 THC Peach Rings. These gummies have an amalgamation of THC variants that come together to create an old-school high that lasts a while and tastes delicious. With a nostalgic flavor and a classic feel, it’s modern and timeless at the same time.

THC Foursome

Yes, as the name implies, the Mood Delta-9 THC Peach Rings do contain 20mg Delta-9 THC. But they also contain 25mg Delta-8 THC and 15mg Delta-10 THC. They’re a superb product if you’re interested in trying these lesser-known THC variants. And 25mg Delta-8 is a decent dosage if you really want to feel the effects. But it’s not for beginners, as the THC variants come together to create a potent experience.

These THC gummies also contain 1mg THCP, which doesn’t sound like much, but this compound can be very strong. This 1mg amps up the rest of the THC variants to create a more robust high, so be careful.

As a quick recap: Delta-9 is the natural THC found in cannabis plants that most of us are familiar with. Delta-8 and Delta-10 are both chemically synthesized from CBD and offer milder highs. And THCP is found naturally in small quantities.

Old-School High, New-School Blend

The high from these truly is a classic. They provide a relaxed and slightly giggly feeling, but the Delta-8 and Delta-10 create a more even and clear high. You won’t feel overly hazy or sleepy. Instead, it’s a body high that relaxes you and a happy head high that keeps you in a good mood.

The peach rings take longer to kick in than THC drinks or some other gummies. I didn’t feel anything for at least an hour, and then the sensation slowly rose up until I reached that familiar, fuzzy feeling. The high also lasted a while, starting to wear off slowly around the three-hour mark (after eating, not after the high kicked in). It didn’t fully fade away until about four hours after taking it. They’re playing the long game.

You might get a little munchy or a little sleepy, but these don’t lean too hard into any one effect. One gummy is too strong for beginners. Even half or a quarter of one might be too much for a newbie, so don’t try these until you’re comfy with THC products.

Nostalgic Flavor

Courtesy of author

Along with that classic high, these peach rings also deliver a classic flavor and texture. Whatever childhood peach rings you’re imagining, these are pretty damn close. They do have a subtle hemp aftertaste that you might not even pick up on. These are as juicy and sweet as you would expect, making for a bright and slightly sour flavor profile.

With a soft sugar coating and a perfectly chewy texture, these are a treat that you’ll want to keep eating. The package says not to eat more than two in a 24-hour period, so heed that warning and go buy normal peach rings to munch on. Even two of these for an experienced user can be a lot. Stick to Trolli for your munchies.

For Whole Foods Stoners

Mood focuses on crafting delicious and effective cannabis gummies. The packaging is simple and inviting, so it never feels pretentious or chaotic. The brown paper bags (lined with plastic to seal in freshness) are better for the environment and create a cozy, rustic aesthetic.

There’s nothing overcomplicated about this design. It’s more appealing than the crazy colorful or cartoonish brands for users who want something more mature and low-key. If Whole Foods made THC gummies, the package would probably look something like this.

High-End Highs

Because these gummies have a hodgepodge of cannabis compounds, they cost more than your typical THC gummy. You’re not just getting a dose of Delta-9 THC; you’re also getting three other variants that all offer their own effects. It’s like the ultimate entourage effect with these, so the cost is a bit higher.

For a 10-count, they’re $6 per gummy, and for a 30-count bag, they’re only about $3 per gummy. I know the $6 might feel like too much, but these are potent, so you might not be eating a whole gummy for every session. And if you’re committed to the classic high vibe and want to be mindful of your weed budget, the 30-count is the way to go. It’s a better deal, and you’ll be well-stocked.

A Little Bit of Everything, Wrapped in Sugar

These are the new cannabis frontier, combining the Delta-9 THC that’s been around for centuries with modern THC variants that we’re all still getting to know. Trying Delta-8 THC, Delta-10 THC, or THCP on their own can be a more specific sensation, but if you want a little of everything, like a buffet of THC, the Mood Delta-9 THC Peach Rings are a feast.