Mr. Moxey’s Gummies: There’s One for Every Mood, Attitude, and Energy

The man, the myth, the legend: Mr. Moxey. I’m obsessed with this guy’s mints, and now I’m a lover of his gummies too. If you want edibles that can cater to every mood, shop the Mr. Moxey’s gummies collection.

It features six distinct gummies, with their formulas and flavors that match whatever your vibe is for that day. From energizing to sleepy to chiller than a popsicle, there’s a Mr. Moxey gummy for whatever you need to be.

RELATED: Best THC Gummies Ranked: Balanced Highs, Unique Flavors, and Stylish Brands

Lift Level: How Strong Is This?

Mr. Moxey’s makes six different gummy options, each with a specific blend of cannabinoids. Here’s the breakdown:

Relax: 5mg THC and 10mg CBD

Relief: 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, and 5mg CBG

Energize: 5mg THC and 5mg CBC

Balance: 5mg THC and 5mg CBD

Dream: 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, and 5mg CBN

Zen: 1mg THC and 40mg CBD

I know for some of these, the differences may seem inconsequential. But they each offer a distinct high, so it definitely matters which one you get. Mr. Moxey’s makes microdosed mints, but these are more like moderate doses. If you’re a beginner, 5mg should be plenty to have you feeling high. If you’re nervous, start with half a gummy (or maybe get the Mr. Moxey’s Microdosed Mints!).

High Times: How Will it Make You Feel?

For me, the Relax, Balance, and Zen are the most approachable, as they’re made with typical Delta-9 THC and CBD. If you use cannabis products regularly, you’re probably familiar with these compounds and know how they make you feel. You can enjoy a comfortable high backed up by some soothing CBD.

The Zen gummies, in particular, are marvelous for daytime stress. The 1mg of THC isn’t enough to get me and my THC tolerance high, but the 40mg of CBD helps me relax, so the little things don’t feel so big, and the big things feel manageable. I highly recommend the Zen ones for those days when adulting feels way too overwhelming.

The Energize also lives up to its name, creating a soft high that keeps you present. You won’t feel too foggy, but can still enjoy that uplifted, slightly euphoric feel. The Dream gummies have the opposite effect. They give you a light head and body high that can usher in a good night’s rest. It’s not enough to leave you feeling groggy and gross the next morning, but it’s enough to make your eyelids heavy.

The Relief formula is made with CBG, which some people think helps with physical discomfort. It creates a distinct body high, giving your limbs a lighter feeling and helping you release tension in your shoulders and jaw (time to unclench!).

Of all six gummies, the Relax is probably my favorite, but there are no losers here. I love a little extra CBD, so the Relax formula delivers my favorite kind of high, which is mellow and a little hazy. However, I’ve found myself reaching for each one of these gummy options at different times. There’s one for every kind of moment.

Munch Factor: How Does it Taste?

Each gummy formula also has a unique flavor:

Relax: Blood Orange

Relief: Pineapple

Energize: Grapefruit

Balance: Strawberry

Dream: Elderberry

Zen: Raspberry

I appreciate how the flavor pairs well with each gummy formula. Elderberry has more of a soothing, decadent taste that captures the vibe of a deep sleep. The punchy, tart grapefruit mimics the pick-me-up formula in the Energize gummies. It’s another layer of thoughtful curation that enhances the overall experience.

Relax: Blood Orange

The blood orange gummies have a surprisingly warm flavor. The citrus taste is rich, and there’s even a hint of spice that reminds me of a fruity cup of tea. It’s not a mouth-puckering orange taste, but something more mature and refined.

Relief: Pineapple

The pineapple gummies also surprised me. Again, this is not a punchy or sour flavor, and you don’t get a strong acidic taste that can sometimes come with pineapple-flavored treats. It actually takes a moment for the pineapple flavor to come through, but once it does, it feels like you’re chewing on a pina colada.

Energize: Grapefruit

These grapefruit gummies probably have the brightest flavor of the bunch, truly capturing that energetic feeling. It’s a little tart and super citrusy, bringing a vibrant flavor to this rainbow of gummies. The taste is still lush and deep, with all six gummies bringing a richness that you don’t usually get with gummy flavors.

Balance: Strawberry

The strawberry gummies might be the most confused flavor. While that fruity, berry taste is there, it’s a bit hard to identify it as strawberry. It’s not that juicy artificial strawberry flavor, so it has a lighter, subtler profile that’s closer to a fresh strawberry.

Dream: Elderberry

The elderberry gummies are a very interesting flavor, as they seems like blueberry or blackberry at first, but they have a slightly bitter and earthy aftertaste that makes them unique. For whatever reason, the Dream gummies also seem a little denser and firmer, so they give you some extra chew time before bed.

Zen: Raspberry

The raspberry Zen gummies take the number one spot as my personal favorite, but it was a very close race. The raspberry taste is super prominent, hitting you with a bold, luscious berry taste from the moment the gummy touches your tongue. It’s not as subtle as the other flavors, but still mature and balanced.

Shelf Appeal: What’s the Vibe?

Mr. Moxey’s products have an old-fashioned pharmacy kind of vibe, with elegant branding that feels vintage but also timeless. The different colors that represent each formula also make it easy to know what you’re grabbing and create a rainbow that’s adorably enchanting.

The small metal tins keep the gummies fresh, but they are also great for reusing. I’ve been using one of my empty ones to carry weed to and from my friends’ houses. They offer a tight seal that keeps things in mint condition.

I don’t know who Mr. Moxey is, but he’s created this artisan vibe that makes the brand stand out from the cannabis crowd. It doesn’t feel too plain or too modern, but is still an instantly recognizable design that catches the eye.

Bud for Your Buck: What’s the Price?

Each tin of gummies is $25 and contains 10 pieces. That’s $2.50 per gummy, which is right in line with the industry standard, so they’re not especially cheap, but aren’t very expensive either. For the curated formulas, refined flavors, and fun branding, I think $2.50 is a suitable price. However, you can get them for $2 a gummy if you set up a recurring subscription!

The different gummies are wonderful for various situations, so I wish they made a variety pack. And while I love these little tins that they come in, it would be ideal if they sold larger tins of gummies. Ten isn’t always enough to get through the week. A tin of 20 or even 30 would keep you set for longer; consider buying a few tins if you order them.

Canna-Conclusion

Mr. Moxey’s collection of gummies is a must-try for people who like to use edibles for highly specific purposes. Need a gummy to get you going in the morning? Want something to sleep better? Love a CBD-heavy formula for those extra stressful days? Mr. Moxey’s got you.

I’d say there’s one for everyone, but I think everyone should try the lot. Each one is enjoyable in its own way, so it’s worth trying all six to find your favorite(s).

Bonus Buds

For something more refreshing and microdosed, get the Mr. Moxey’s Mints, which are delicious and uber-relaxing.

Another beloved blood orange treat: the SOUL Out of Office Blood Orange Gummies, which are 10mg THC and 20mg CBD for that lovely balance.

If you love a buzzy high, try the TribeTokes Buzzed Pineapple Gummies, which have a sharper pineapple taste and an uplifting high.