Sabrina Carpenter Dazzles the Grammys Stage Once Again as ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Is up for 6 Awards

Sabrina Carpenter dazzled the Grammys stage in 2025, and she returned tonight, February 1, 2026, to do it once again. This year, Carpenter has a new album to pull from for her performance. Obviously, she picked the biggest hit of them all.

Carpenter’s performance opened with an elaborate airport set. She appeared on the conveyor belts singing “Manchild” while dressed in a white pilot outfit. Naturally, several parts of the costume were sparkling with jewels. Surrounded by dancers dressed as various characters, Carpenter gave a playful performance. The crowd was fully feeling it, singing and dancing along with Carpenter as she bopped around the stage.

The end of the performance had Carpenter lounging on the rising door of the plane set. In her hand, she clutched a live white dove. Meanwhile, in the audience, Billie Eilish sang along, John Legend moved to the beat, and Reba McEntire looked delighted as she unleashed generous applause.

Sabrina Carpenter Is Nominated For Six Grammy Awards in 2026

At last year’s awards, Sabrina Carpenter walked away with two wins out of six nominations. It was her first time being nominated for the Grammys, as well as her first time performing at the awards ceremony. But after continuing huge breakthrough into pop culture with “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please”, Carpenter quickly dominated in the mainstream.

“Espresso” won Best Pop Solo Performance, while Short n’ Sweet won Best Pop Vocal Album. In 2026, she’s nominated for another six awards after the release of the ever-popular yet divisive Man’s Best Friend. The album is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Meanwhile, the single “Manchild” scored nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

Carpenter was also announced as a headliner at Coachella this year, where she’ll perform on Friday, April 11 and 17. In 2024, she made her Coachella debut on April 12, performing on the same stage as headliner Lana Del Rey.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy