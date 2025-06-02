Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies Review: Comically Large and Harmoniously High

Giant gummies? Green raspberries? The Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies were not what I anticipated. For whatever reason, I was expecting something basic, but instead, I got chubby gummies and a fabulous, funny high that I can’t wait to enjoy again. These potent gummies aren’t for everyone, but maybe you’ll want to come swim with the koi after you read this.

More Harmonious Than a Koi Pond

THC has often been the golden child of cannabis, but I don’t think CBD gets a fair shake. It’s the part of most strains that helps you be chill and stop stressing about The Man and taxes and whatnot. I was elated to see Koi gets it, and made these gummies with a 1:1 ratio of 25mg Delta-9 THC and 25mg CBD.

My THC (and CBD) tolerance is decent, and I felt the 25mg dosage was spot-on. Chef’s kiss. Gimme, gimme more. Within about 30 minutes, I was feeling it, but not in an overwhelming way. If you’re new to THC, these might be too strong for you. And if you fall somewhere in the middle of veteran and newbie, I suggest starting with half a gummy.

Made My Weeknight

I’m going to dub these the perfect gummies for watching a good movie. The CBD had me feeling quite cozy on my couch, and I don’t think I would’ve been about it if my partner had asked me to go hit a bar. But, I also wasn’t feeling snoozey. Instead, I felt that beautiful haziness that only stoners will understand.

I caught the giggles for sure. Did you guys know Jeopardy is actually a comedy!? Or maybe that was the gummies… either way, it was fun. And the munchies didn’t grab me the way they often do. It was an easy-breezy high for about an hour or so, then I took a second one, and that took me to Cloud 9, and eventually, to sleep. A sleep that was so hard and so delightful that I’m now behind on work.

Mythical Blue-Razz and Massive Bites

I had to chuckle a little because these gummies are comically large. They’re about the size of a fat grape, 2-3 times bigger than most of the gummies I try. The chonky gummies had a texture that was softer than initially expected, taking all of five seconds to chew and eat, which works for me.

The Blue-Razz taste was true to form, with that cotton candy, blueberry, raspberry-type flavor and a very quiet undertone of hemp. Did you guys know blue raspberries are total BS and do not exist? Wild.

The Brand for Airbenders

A minor qualm of mine — these gummies aren’t really blue. They’re a teal/turquoise color. But as mentioned, blue raspberries are mythical, so who cares about the color accuracy?

The pleasing, NOT-blue packaging has a swirly, organic ombre look with the aforementioned teal, turquoise, and green colors, matching the gummies precisely. Koi’s whole aesthetic feels very Avatar: The Last Airbender, and I mean that in the best way possible. If you know, you know.

Fine, Take My Money

The price of these is roughly around $2 per gummy, which usually sounds like too much to me. But the 25mg THC and 25mg CBD make it 1000% worth the price. I’ve paid $2.50 per gummy for 5mg THC. God, 20-year-old me was such a chump. Don’t be a chump; make sure you’re getting your money’s worth of cannabinoids!

Koi Can Call Me a Fan

Love, love, love. The high from the Koi Delta-9 Blue-Razz Gummies was next to perfect, especially if you’re chilling in your house on a weeknight or relaxing with friends. I don’t recommend it exclusively for going to bed or going out, as it falls somewhere in the middle. Like when you can’t decide if it’s a sweatpants or jeans kind of outing.

The next time you’re looking for that in-between vibe, dive into the Koi pond!

Other Gummies to Gush Over

These fat gummies aren’t the only ones that can give you a beautifully balanced high. My recs below come in different dosages, so you can choose your own adventure.

The Out of Office Blood Orange Gummies from SOUL, which taste fruity as hell, have 10mg THC and 45mg CBD, for sure getting you high but not without a whole lot of mellow energy.

The Vena No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies only have 5mg THC with 50mg CBD, so these are the perfect ones if you want a more manageable high and bedtime vibes.

With 8mg THC and 12mg CBD, the Kush Queen Strawberry Delta 9 THC + CBD Gummies lean more toward sleepytime, but still offer a potent high.